Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

News

Richland florist's gay-marriage decision, Carl's Jr. regains CEO, and morning headlines

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge State Supreme Court decides that in Washington florists can't decide to not serve gay couples.
  • State Supreme Court decides that in Washington florists can't decide to not serve gay couples.

On Inlander.com

The chef/owner of Fleur de Sel in Post Falls is a semi-finalist for a prestigious James Beard Award for culinary excellence.

The Court of Appeals in Washington state juggled the responsibility of the state to protect criminals on probation from revenge-minded peers in a recent decision that relied on the judges interpretation of ... grammar?

Check out what Inlander staffers have been listening to lately.

HERE

Gay-rights victory in WA
The Washington state Supreme Court decided today that a Richland florist did indeed discriminate when she refused to do business with a gay couple. The florist had argued that her religious beliefs kept her from doing the couple's wedding, but the state won its argument that Washington's anti-discrimination laws were broken when she refused to take the job. (Seattle Times)

Not exactly the entrepreneurial spirit we expect
A woman accused of embezzling funds that were supposed to be for a memorial fund benefitting the families of two people who drowned in Coeur d'Alene last summer reportedly used the money to start a business, Wildflower Boutique and Salon in Cheney. (KHQ)

Take me to the river
A man who allegedly threatened some students on the Gonzaga campus before leading police on a foot chase and eventually jumping in the Spokane River. He was apprehended with no further efforts of flight. (KREM)

For sale?
Spokane medical testing lab PAML might be on the brink of being sold, causing some consternation among local employees. (Spokesman-Review)

THERE

Back to Carl's Jr. for Labor nominee
President Trump's nominee to be Labor Secretary, Andrew Pudzer, withdrew himself from consideration yesterday after Republic senators let it be known he didn't have the votes for approval. Never one to dilly-dally, Trump already reportedly has another nominee ready to go for the position. (CNN)

Interesting choice
While the world is reeling from the revelation that Trump's national security advisor was having secret (and not-so-secret) chats with Russian officials before inauguration day, resulting in Michael Flynn's resignation, congressional investigators are vowing to investigate. One might think they'd investigate links between the administration and Putin's government, but instead they want to know about who's telling the media about what's happening in the White House. (BBC)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Dan Nailen

  • STORIES | MAKING A PIVOT

  • STORIES | MAKING A PIVOT

    A new storytelling session kicks off in Spokane
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • Shooting a Scene

  • Shooting a Scene

    Garageland photo exhibit brings Spokane's '90s-era rock scene back to life
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • Life-Changing Experience

  • Life-Changing Experience

    A Jimi Hendrix tribute brings the icon's old bass player and an amazing cast of guitarists to Spokane
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
One Billion Rising Spokane

One Billion Rising Spokane @ Spokane Falls Community College

Fri., Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (125)

Music (27)

Arts & Culture (18)

For Fun! (17)

Sports (14)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation