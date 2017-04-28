Friday, April 28, 2017
Spokane Scoutmaster wins reality show, Ja Rule festival turns into Lord of the Flies, and other morning headlines
By Daniel Walters
on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 9:16 AM
A gas truck adds fuel to a downtown Spokane gas station near the Tiki Lodge.
The need to fix the need for a drug fix
Washington state will get $11 million to fight opiate addiction, and other health-based headlines
.
IN OTHER NEWS
Scoutmaster of the Universe
A Spokane Scoutmaster won $250,000 on a reality show last night
. (Spokesman-Review
)
Mission accomplished
And with the Davenport thoroughly saved, the Friends of the Davenport disbanded
, because they had no more worlds to conquer. (Spokesman-Review
)
The Bluff pushes back
One of the landowners who had a road bulldozed through his land on the South Hill bluff is suing the contractor
who drove the bulldozer. (KREM)
From Ja Rule to mob rule
Fyre Festival, a luxury music festival in the Bahamas, has lurched into chaos and anarchy
. (Pitchfork)
Walled off
It's possible that Trump won't be able to build his wall at all
. (Vox)
The Republican health care bill gets the death-panel treatment
The latest, gritty reboot of the Republicans' Obamacare replacement has been canceled again — or at least put on hiatus
.
