Question of the Week

JESSICA JEWELL

More cost-effective training devices for students interested in developing clinical skills. Today, we're actually hosting Ultrafest — it's an ultrasound event where we had to build ultrasound trainers so students can learn how to do things like injections or aspirations. But to actually buy those devices is like $1,300, so a student can't buy it.













DIANA TYUTYUNNYK

I find eyes absolutely fascinating. It would be cool if there was a contact lens that can kind of conform to your eye. It would be cool if you could see, like, visuals like a screen. That would be really sci-fi-esque.

Like Terminator? Where you can see, like 'Target Located' in your vision?

Yeah. It would be cool to teleport ourselves too.









ELLIE BEADLE

They already do robotic surgeries, but I feel like developing robotic surgeries can be helpful.

What would be the next stage of improved robotic surgeries?

Like a ruptured spleen. More high-risk surgeries done quickly and efficiently.











MOHAMMAD KESHTKAR

We love the weather like this. It would be cool to have weather like this longer.

So like some sort of global weather control thing?

We could make the fire season a little bit less.















CARL HEINE

Perhaps in 10 years there will be a possibility that we can take your cancer cells, pull them out, sequence the genes for that, make an mRNA vaccine for that, give you back your mRNA vaccine to treat your cancer.



















INTERVIEWS BY DANIEL WALTERS