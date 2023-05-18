Question of the Week

What scientific invention would you like to see next?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

JESSICA JEWELL

More cost-effective training devices for students interested in developing clinical skills. Today, we're actually hosting Ultrafest — it's an ultrasound event where we had to build ultrasound trainers so students can learn how to do things like injections or aspirations. But to actually buy those devices is like $1,300, so a student can't buy it.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

DIANA TYUTYUNNYK

I find eyes absolutely fascinating. It would be cool if there was a contact lens that can kind of conform to your eye. It would be cool if you could see, like, visuals like a screen. That would be really sci-fi-esque.

Like Terminator? Where you can see, like 'Target Located' in your vision?

Yeah. It would be cool to teleport ourselves too.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

ELLIE BEADLE

They already do robotic surgeries, but I feel like developing robotic surgeries can be helpful.

What would be the next stage of improved robotic surgeries?

Like a ruptured spleen. More high-risk surgeries done quickly and efficiently.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

MOHAMMAD KESHTKAR

We love the weather like this. It would be cool to have weather like this longer.

So like some sort of global weather control thing?

We could make the fire season a little bit less.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

CARL HEINE

Perhaps in 10 years there will be a possibility that we can take your cancer cells, pull them out, sequence the genes for that, make an mRNA vaccine for that, give you back your mRNA vaccine to treat your cancer.








INTERVIEWS BY DANIEL WALTERS
5/14/2023, WSU MEDICAL SCHOOL CAMPUS

Tags

Trending

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Unless good people stand up, hate directed at 'others' can metastasize — as seen in the KKK of the 1920s and again on Jan. 6, 2021

By John Hagney

Unless good people stand up, hate directed at 'others' can metastasize — as seen in the KKK of the 1920s and again on Jan. 6, 2021

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Washington Democrats seem to believe a Democratic Party-controlled state government, not local communities, knows what's best

By Bill Bryant

Washington Democrats seem to believe a Democratic Party-controlled state government, not local communities, knows what's best

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Maker Friday: Mel The Maker

Maker Friday: Mel The Maker @ Emerge

Fri., May 19, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 18-24, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation