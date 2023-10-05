Question of the Week

It's not the cooking that I have a problem with, it's the dishes.

Ah, so it's the cleanup. What's one of your favorite things to go out and get to eat?

A really good steak, like Churchill's.

Have you been there recently?

Yes. They are so good, all their food's amazing.



DONNA JARAMILLO

Italian, with homemade pasta.

Have you ever made pasta before?

I have made pasta before, yes.

Does it feel much better to go out and buy it?

It really does. It's very labor intensive.









GAIL FURMAN

Oh my goodness, pizza for sure.

It's not something you feel is fun to make at home?

No, it's too much work.

Do you have a favorite pizza?

The Margherita. I like Papa Murphy's.









RENE WILEY

Probably a shrimp linguine or something like that. Pastas, anything with seafood.

You'd rather leave that to someone else?

Yeah, the fishy stuff.

It can be pretty messy.

And smelly.







MORGAN COERVER

Probably tacos of any kind.

Why's that?

There's a lot of stuff that goes into making tacos and I'm not as, I don't want to say "spice intelligent," but I would rather someone else spice it for me and make it taste good.











INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL