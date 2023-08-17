Pop-up mosaic, cool pups; plus, new music!

MONROE MOSAIC

In Spokane, new pieces of public art pop up all the time. Case in point: Spokane artists Lisa Soranaka and Mallory Battista have been working these past several months on a mosaic sculpture called SUN SHINE THROUGH. It features stained glass pieces and hundreds of ceramic tiles made during community workshops held during the duo's recent arts residency at Spokane Public Library's the Hive. The vibrant pieces are arranged to depict a sun, a rainbow and a couple of clouds (very apt for the Inland Northwest). A sculpture dedication event happens on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 am at the bottom of the North Monroe/Garland hill. Catch a glimpse of it next time you pass through, on the grassy swale in front of Diamonds in the Ruff dog training center. (MADISON PEARSON)

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

In these final, fleeting days of summer in the Inland Northwest, we've gotta think about our furry friends and their need for relief from this unending heat. THE SCOOP is miles ahead and continues to offer doggy-sized ice cream for its four-legged customers. The ice cream features oat milk, bananas, peanut butter and dog treats, and only costs $1 for a doggy-sized scoop. Next time you're strolling past one of the Scoop's two locations — South Hill or Kendall Yards — grab yourself a scoop of human ice cream and get your pup the treat of a lifetime. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Aug. 18.

JON BATISTE, WORLD MUSIC RADIO. After winning the Album of the Year Grammy for WE ARE, the pop jazz polymath recruits everyone from Lana Del Rey to Lil Wayne to Kenny G for his follow-up LP.

SHAMIR, HOMO ANXIETATEM. An air of '90s alternative pop rock blissfully creeps into the fold on the queer, genre-blending singer-songwriter's latest album.

GENESIS OWUSU, STRUGGLER. The Ghanaian-Australian singer cites Waiting for Godot and Metamorphosis as influences for his new blast of punkish hip-hop. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

