2024 Get Lit! Festival headlining author, Art Salvage moves spaces; plus, new music!

For 25 years and counting, Spokane has become a literary mecca for several days each spring in celebration of Eastern Washington University's Get Lit! Festival. Last week, Get Lit! announced its 2024 featured headlining author: CARMEN MARIA MACHADO! Machado has been all over the literary scene of late as two of her books — In the Dream House and Her Body and Other Parties — have been generating plenty of buzz. Both are excellent reads with sharp prose and deep examination of existing as a woman in modern society. Come April 2024, Machado is set to participate in several events for Get Lit!'s 26th iteration. Read her books beforehand to get an idea of what this author is all about. (MADISON PEARSON)

After more than five years in the heart of Spokane's West Central neighborhood, local creative reuse nonprofit ART SALVAGE has outgrown its red brick walls and is in the process of settling into a new, bigger home not too far away. While an exact date hasn't been set for its reopening in early November at 610 E. North Foothills Drive, supporters can look forward to plenty: a bigger retail floor, more capacity for donations, an improved volunteer space, better ADA accessibility, a dedicated classroom, free parking and easy bus line access. Art Salvage was founded in 2014 with the mission of diverting materials from the waste stream and sharing how everything from fabric scraps to plastic bottles can be repurposed to make useful and beautiful things. Learn more at artsalvagespokane.com (CHEY SCOTT)

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Oct. 20.

BLINK-182, ONE MORE TIME.... With guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge back in the fold for the first time in over a decade, the pop punk kings look to return to their incredibly hooky and irreverent highs.

THE ROLLING STONES, HACKNEY DIAMONDS. Hey blokes, being the second-best rock band to release a long-awaited LP this week isn't a bad consolation prize (//insert winky tongue-out emoji)!

MARIA BC, SPIKE FIELD. If you're looking to get lost in calming waves of tender sonic darkness this fall, then Maria BC might be the soundtrack of your season. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

