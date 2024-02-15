The Garland returns, new music venue; plus, new music!

GRAND RETURN

After a two-month hiatus while its new owners spruce things up, the Garland Theater is almost ready for its return. New business owners Jasmine Barnes, Tyler Arnold and Chris Bovey announced that the theater's grand reopening is set for Friday, March 1 with a showing of the Spokane-made 1993 film Benny & Joon. Tickets are $5 and will be on sale soon via a new, yet-to-launch website (garlandtheater.org). In the meantime, follow along on Instagram (@garlandtheater) or on Facebook for updates. Throughout January and this month, the Garland has been undergoing plenty of upgrades: fresh paint, movie-themed murals, an updated concessions menu and more. Throwback screenings (lots more of them) and second-run hits will remain the historic theater's cinematic focus. (CHEY SCOTT)

CHAMELEON KARMA

It may look like Lucky You Lounge, but if you squint your eyes closely you'll notice a new creature camouflaging with the erstwhile music venue. Starting in March, The Chameleon will become the latest addition to Spokane's concert scene, opening in the former Lucky You under the ownership of Josh Lorenzen (founder and chef of Rüt Bar & Kitchen and producer/DJ for local rapper Jang the Goon) and his artist wife, Hazel Miller. The venue's name comes from a reimagining that will include shape-shifting and moving visuals while also trying to open the space up to a broader local DIY art and music community (the downstairs space will eventually host all-ages shows). The Chameleon's opening weekend includes shows headlined by Nothing Shameful and Travis Thompson on March 1 and 2. We'll report more as it develops, but for now tickets and more info can be found at chameleonspokane.com. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 16.

LAURA JANE GRACE, HOLE IN MY HEAD

The Against Me! frontwoman's latest solo album delivers plenty of venom and self-reflection in colorful two-minute bursts of punk energy.

IDLES, TANGK

The firebrand English post-punk band turns its simmering ferocity away from political commentary to make IDLES versions of love songs... which are still loud and menacing.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, THIS IS ME... NOW

A decade since her last LP, the age-defying pop R&B singer and pop cultural polymath returns with more swaggering singles. (SETH SOMMERFELD)