The Garland returns, new music venue; plus, new music!

click to enlarge The Garland returns, new music venue; plus, new music!

GRAND RETURN

After a two-month hiatus while its new owners spruce things up, the Garland Theater is almost ready for its return. New business owners Jasmine Barnes, Tyler Arnold and Chris Bovey announced that the theater's grand reopening is set for Friday, March 1 with a showing of the Spokane-made 1993 film Benny & Joon. Tickets are $5 and will be on sale soon via a new, yet-to-launch website (garlandtheater.org). In the meantime, follow along on Instagram (@garlandtheater) or on Facebook for updates. Throughout January and this month, the Garland has been undergoing plenty of upgrades: fresh paint, movie-themed murals, an updated concessions menu and more. Throwback screenings (lots more of them) and second-run hits will remain the historic theater's cinematic focus. (CHEY SCOTT)

click to enlarge The Garland returns, new music venue; plus, new music! (2)

CHAMELEON KARMA

It may look like Lucky You Lounge, but if you squint your eyes closely you'll notice a new creature camouflaging with the erstwhile music venue. Starting in March, The Chameleon will become the latest addition to Spokane's concert scene, opening in the former Lucky You under the ownership of Josh Lorenzen (founder and chef of Rüt Bar & Kitchen and producer/DJ for local rapper Jang the Goon) and his artist wife, Hazel Miller. The venue's name comes from a reimagining that will include shape-shifting and moving visuals while also trying to open the space up to a broader local DIY art and music community (the downstairs space will eventually host all-ages shows). The Chameleon's opening weekend includes shows headlined by Nothing Shameful and Travis Thompson on March 1 and 2. We'll report more as it develops, but for now tickets and more info can be found at chameleonspokane.com. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge The Garland returns, new music venue; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 16.

LAURA JANE GRACE, HOLE IN MY HEAD

The Against Me! frontwoman's latest solo album delivers plenty of venom and self-reflection in colorful two-minute bursts of punk energy.

IDLES, TANGK

The firebrand English post-punk band turns its simmering ferocity away from political commentary to make IDLES versions of love songs... which are still loud and menacing.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, THIS IS ME... NOW

A decade since her last LP, the age-defying pop R&B singer and pop cultural polymath returns with more swaggering singles. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Local poet gets scholarly, Izzy's Comfort Kitchen is voted 35th best restaurant by Yelp; plus, new music!

Local poet gets scholarly, Izzy's Comfort Kitchen is voted 35th best restaurant by Yelp; plus, new music!

A local historian looks back at the songs by Black artists that made America

By John Hagney

A local historian looks back at the songs by Black artists that made America

Ballet festival in Spokane, NBA 2K24 updates; plus, new music!

Ballet festival in Spokane, NBA 2K24 updates; plus, new music!

Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music!

Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The renowned Pacific Northwest Ballet comes to Spokane to showcase a range of classic and contemporary ballet choreography

By Summer Sandstrom

The renowned Pacific Northwest Ballet comes to Spokane to showcase a range of classic and contemporary ballet choreography

A local couple opens two shops focused on creative play and community inside Hillyard's historic United Building

By Lucy Klebeck

A local couple opens two shops focused on creative play and community inside Hillyard's historic United Building

TV adaptations of films aren't slowing down, but they are getting better

By Bill Frost

TV adaptations of films aren't slowing down, but they are getting better

Relentless Wrestling heads to Northern Quest on March 30 for its biggest show yet

By Seth Sommerfeld

Relentless Wrestling heads to Northern Quest on March 30 for its biggest show yet
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Black History Comedy Showcase

Black History Comedy Showcase @ The Goody Bar and Grill

Sat., Feb. 17, 7-9:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 15-21, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation