I SAW YOU

I saw you at Bowl and Pitcher, on a date via an online app. I was wary, but took the chance at rejection, and that indeed happened. But how? Not in a dignified, courteous manner. Instead, after an hour and a half hike along the river with cordial conversation, we parted, but not before your last words behind a smile were, "I'll talk to you." Yeah, right. Instead, you unmatched me, even after I messaged a few hours later expressing my satisfaction of the afternoon, albeit brief. I liked you. But I privately felt as if I didn't meet your qualifications. This was all inferred in a tacit way. That's not new to me, but still it hurts. Is this where our society is headed? Click away your disapproval, no questions or explanations?

NEON MOON KARAOKE! Last Friday night at Neon Moon, there was music in the air. We were singing karaoke and I didn't get much time to talk with you but our brief interactions left me wondering if you'd like to get together sometime? I hope this reaches you.

CROSS-COUNTRY COACH: I saw you coaching at the big race this week. I spotted you on every corner of the race course, and your runners absolutely ran harder when they heard your voice. You're clearly an athlete yourself, but your charisma is beyond sexy. I could never keep up with you, but maybe I could treat you to a post-run beverage? I might have to keep going to races... distance running clearly became a better spectator sport once you started coaching.

RE: TERESA, THIS ONE IS ABOUT YOU: I am also here waiting. Show me the way that leads to you. Until then, I will see you in my dreams. We have waited long enough.

PIZZA HAT, FOX COSTUME, AND A KARAOKE NEAR-MISS: In a local karaoke haven known as the Star Bar, I stood out wearing a leather jacket and a distinctive pizza hat, channeling my inner Britney Spears. During my musical escapade, I couldn't help but lock eyes with an enchanting fox-costumed maiden, but despite summoning up the courage to chat, I faltered when it came to asking for your number. As I was about to make my move before my Uber whisked me away, I searched high and low, but the elusive fox had vanished into the night, leaving me with nothing but unspoken words and pizza-flavored regret. If you, the fox of my karaoke dreams, recall our brief encounter, reply. I'm still hoping to share a pizza and a song with you.



YOU SAW ME

WITNESSES TO ACCIDENT: Please respond if you witnessed a car accident on Oct. 22 at 3 pm. Sedan t-boned a SUV at the intersection of Havana and Broadway by the fairgrounds.



CHEERS

To the lovely lady at Walters Ranch, Oct. 22, 2023, who was collecting money and checking parking passes. Thank you for being a genuinely beautiful, compassionate, and understanding human being. I did not deserve your kindness, yet you gave it freely and abundantly. I thank you for impacting my life and day for good. I will never forget the moment we shared, and I appreciate you more than you will ever know.

FINALLY LEGALLY 21! Happy Birthday, Skylar Anthony! What a crazy ride up until now, thanks for the gray hairs and great memories! Make smart choices or else... I LOVE YOU! XX&OO's Nana

MORE THAN A HEALING FLIGHT: I was one of the Veterans selected to go on the Honor Flight a few weeks ago. I was extremely impressed with the coordination of the project. We are talking about literally a "whirlwind" (39 hours) trip to Washington, D.C., and back. I want to give a special thanks to all of the individuals who made my trip and 100 other Veterans the opportunity to experience this. While for most, touching the Vietnam memorial is special. For others like me, touching it was a healing experience I will never ever forget. I also want to thanks the folks who met us at both airports and gave us a warm welcome. I wish I could have experienced this decades ago. Because of the Honor Flight, I actually feel like I have finally come home. Thank you.

DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM: Cheers to the brilliant person who suggested an aquarium take the place of the downtown STA Plaza! We have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to subsidize a system that, if we are honest, doesn't really work well to have a vibrant environment. Plus I bet the bus drivers would prefer working with jellyfish!

PROPS TO "THE JERK": I just wanted to give u a big "CHEERS" for (after all this time) acknowledging a wrong and trying to make it right! If more people had the mind to do the same the world would be a better place! GOOD JOB!! We should all take notes of your actions to better ourselves and others. 'Tis the season!

THANK YOU: Thank you to all the girls who believed my ex's sob stories! It was hard to see your nudes on his phone, but necessary! Thank you for giving me my life back. After decades of abuse I am finally able to heal.

PORCELAIN IS CLASSY: All the cafes offering their coffee in porcelain cups, not only is it less waste, but it makes your cafe more classy. It is more pleasant to drink coffee from porcelain instead of a paper cup with or without a plastic lid. There are fewer aromatic interferences, the feel of the porcelain on the lips is smoother, and it is more pleasant to look at porcelain. Serving a customer's coffee in porcelain subtly says something very classy. It says, Stay here and drink your coffee as a guest. Why do I see so many paper cups on the tables of the cafes and in the trash cans of the cafes?

HOT TODDY'S FRANCIS OCT. 29: Thanks for buying my drink! For today it's Go Packers! Lol you made my day!

TO DELTA AIR BAGGAGE MANAGER TYLER: This outstanding young man went far out of his way to help retreive international luggage that was stranded at Sea-Tac while the owners were home in Europe without them. They were not forwarded to their international flight and were in jeparody of being lost forever. He got in touch with the right people, (which is impossible for the public to reach) and facilitated the bags' safe return. Thank you, Tyler, you saved a family vacation!

BEING HUMAN: When helping a woman with her payment for food while checking out at Walmart or when buying lunch at River Park Square for a homeless man, I didn't think of relating these incidents to anyone because I knew that I was giving kindness to another human. When I see that I can help in those ways, I will. My belief is that all of mankind was put here to provide kindness to those in need, in our own way.



JEERS

RANDOM ACT OF ANGST: You: an unknown stranger who bought our dinner at a Mexican restaraunt. What have you done? Now I have an obligation to pass this on to someone else. They may do likewise. When will it ever end? I also now have a feeling of "gratitude." That is NOT normal in today's America. And because you bought my dinner, it's hard to dislike your politics, cultural stance, or ethnicity. You are forcing friendliness. I am left defenseless, adrift, and humbled.

RADIO DJS: Unless you're a talk show, focus on music. You're not influencers. Nobody cares about your partner pissing with door open, your high school bf having a foot fetish, what your wife ate for dinner last night because you can't cook, what your kids are dressing up as for Halloween, pet peeves and holiday plans. Know your music, know your concerts, tours, and their stories, not yours. If you don't care or want to talk about music, get out of the radio business to allow someone who does to step in...

LOGIC IS MISSING: We want to criminalize homelessness and raise billions for a new jail. I got an idea, let's spend billions on free and/or affordable housing. No that's too easy I guess. Or maybe the rich folks in this city know that property value goes down when there's a surplus. And that in a super tight sellers'/landlords' market, homelessness is a guarantee. Maybe they don't want to fix homelessness. Maybe they just want to move homeless people out of view. Maybe we should live in a country where we don't commodify certain necessities, like shelter.

ODE TO A MAYOR: You again want to be mayor of our once beautiful city, I live here, I look daily how you've made it less pretty.You've made such a mess in your short time as mayor, not surprising as you lack empathy or the ability to care. Smiling at teleprompters and reading the news, does not equate to "paying your dues." Being unqualified led to dangerous days, when you stood hand in hand, praying with Shea. You enriched a rich stone and we paid a mint, for a grift of a shelter now rotting on Trent. If you lie with dogs, you reap what you sew, two proverbs that illustrate what WE already know. Your tenure is up, but please don't leave town, watch and learn how to mayor from good Lisa Brown. ♦