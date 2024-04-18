I SAW YOU



I'm a critic about 90% of the time, but I just want to say thanks to Paul Dillon and any of the other council members that are supporting this new law that will give tenants six months notice on rent increases! This is the kind of meaningful, thoughtful representation that the working people in this city, many of whom either experience housing insecurity themselves or are close to people who do, need to help them feel safer. I really can't say thank you enough. I was shocked when I saw the article. I have always known Paul Dillon and our City Council were the real deal, but this is really great.

KISSES FROM FONZIE: I saw you while you were eating burgers with a bro on the patio at The Elk (4/10 @ 6:30pm). I was with my gal pal at the El Que. We walked past twice, the second time stopping to get kisses from your handsome fur baby, Fonzie, who stole my heart INSTANTLY! I shared some info about my dingo red heeler. I was too obsessed with your dog to pay much attention to you (LOL), but I looked into your eyes just before I left and immediately wished I had turned around to talk more, but didn't have the guts. Let's take our dogs for a river hike together!!!???



YOU SAW ME

You think loving you was my white room? Every night I speed through city lights, in hopes that maybe I'll burn down. I hate being a ghost, a common clover at most, found under your feet if only you'd look down. I confess that some days weren't the best, but don't be so silly, every girl is a princess. To forget my losses and because nothing else is easy, I'll burn myself to ashes, and I hope you believe me, that you were the only Black Room Girl to be given the chance to see me.

CHEERS

I want to thank you for staying by me while helping me grow and overcome depression. I was really very hard to deal with, and yet you were very patient with me. Stuck with me regardless of tantrums, bouts of self-pity and lashing out. Thank you so much!!! I LOVE YOU!!!! Yours for eternity

THANKS FOR THE STAPLES! Cheers to the Inlander for using staples in your publication. I still remember when you announced that things were so bad that you weren't going to be able to use them. It was a sad time. The Inlander using staples again gives me renewed hope that maybe things are better, and I'm thankful for this small thing that holds the paper together.

LABOR AND DELIVERY ANGELS: To Sabrina and Ellie, two of the nurses at Deaconess in labor and delivery, your kindness and compassion while caring for me during a devastating miscarriage made me feel so much comfort during a traumatic time. You held my hand and cried with me, hugged me and really cared for me. I didn't even know you but felt like I couldn't have done it without you. I've thought about both of you every day in the week since. You make a difference with what you do. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Please know that I'm doing OK and have hope for my future family.

THANK YOU FOR THE POTHOLE FIX: Thank you whoever did the street fixing on 29th and Thor. It was an absolute hazard so we are grateful. Dear city of Spokane, please consider throwing some asphalt on it? The potholes get so severe it is causing irreparable damage to our vehicles. Not to mention a small child could drown in one of those beasts when it rains. Anyway, thank you... and asphalt please?



JEERS

I agree, stepping over human waste is never fun. Where do you expect houseless folks to use the bathroom? Every business has taken away the right to a bathroom, even our parks leave the bathrooms locked. If you take away the right of human decency, then we will have no human decency left. The argument of drug use and other general misuse isn't lost on me. As someone who works in the food industry, I understand how dangerous (and far above my pay grade) it is to clean up after someone who has used in the bathroom. I just think it's time we all stop talking and complaining about the problem and start coming up with solutions, real solutions; not something sweeping the problem under the rug. I hope you understand this response isn't so much directed at you but much more directed at the city. Hope you have a better week!

OOPS! WEATHER FORECAST FAILS... AGAIN: For the record, the hapless weather guesser has promised a 70-degree day on Saturday, April 13. Remember this, because they won't, when the weather forecast is once again wrong and we're still shivering on Saturday and wondering when the so called forecasters will own up to their mistakes and admit that they're just hoping for warmer weather. Just say you were wrong, guys. Some of us remember.

EVEN HIPPIES SHOULD HAVE STANDARDS: If you were sick with a head cold and decided to attend last Thursday's Hippie Sabotage concert at the Knit anyways, I hope you stub your toe on your coffee table or fail to pull off the yoga pose you've been trying to nail for the last five months. You got me and my three besties sick, and I'm sure you got countless other people sick too. I'm all for peace, love and communal living, but please keep your sick self at home and your germs to yourself. Even hippies should have decent standards.

RE: NORTH IDAHO CRITICISM: I read with great amusement... your Jeers. Not one person said Spokane was free of racism. The incidents criticized occurred in Idaho. No one was being exclusionary, but instead were voicing our disgust at this most recent incident. If such occurs in Spokane, I have not doubt you'll read Jeers on that also. P.S. An artificial state line hardly divides the beauty of our Inland NW.

RE: JEERS TO THE INLANDER: "...reactionary socialist entr[ies]"..."snowflake position"...Socialism is defined as an egalitarian economic and politcal movement advocating societal ownership of property and natural resources. What has that to do with printing responses to racism? One must be a socialist to be anti-racist? Yes, writers were "reacting" to the racist event. Your use of "snowflake" to demean others' reaction, the "garbage can" comment on the question of why no 911 calls or video recordings, and resorting to name calling, just like the pickup boys, indicates you support racism. That is incredibly sad. Kudos to the Inlander, for as much as it pains to hear such vitriol, for supporting his First Amendment right of free speech.

WASTED WORDS FROM UNEDUCATED MINDS: Here's the deal...anyone that has served in the military and that paid attention during basic training would know that, as civilians, we don't have a clue about what's really happening in world affairs. Even active duty military fighting in a war only know what they need to know. So to form such a hard-nosed, biased opinion is simply idiotic. What concerns me is that if we continue to do things such as prosecute our former presidents and keep electing puppets that are willing to do whatever will win votes, we are seriously at risk and vulnerable to attack. How many of the approx 200,000 immigrants that we just let into our country are spies or even worse; how many are actually active military for another country? And why? Because we are so busy figuring with ourselves that we have lost sight of our unity. I don't know about anyone else, but when it goes down, I'll be the first man willing to die to save my neighbor, regardless of their political party or if they voted for Trump. Just saying.

SORRY SITUATION: Jeers to our new mayor and her supporters. Mayor Brown is now proposing a $200 million levy on property owners so she can throw the money at "public safety." It's what they always do. How many more of these levies are the people supposed to endure before they get priced out of their homes? It's obvious the "party of compassion" doesn't give a damn.

NORTH IDAHO COLLEGE WTF: With all the scuttlebutt about NIC and staff, community uproar, student athletes who can't cut the mustard (toughen up, buttercup, life is unfair!) makes me wonder who is really behind the curtain. Will it cause this institute to fold and someone to buy up this PRIME location for more profitable reasons as it tanks out? Look to the future folks, do you hear the hammers, maybe we can teach students the school of hard knocks, as the condos are being built.

JEERS TO THE HATERS: Jeers to groups like the Veterans on Patrol and the Underground Rainbow. They convince people they are helping children and animals when they really are serving their own agendas — spreading hate and seeking attention at the expense of legitimate organizations that are truly trying to help.

SELF-CENSORSHIP: I've noticed an online trend of censorship. Many words are being redacted or misspelled by the author. Not just profanity; ordinary words, too — like "suicide" or "shooter" and "death." What in the hell is going on? Fear of offending, triggering, being banned or losing monetization? And whoever owns the platforms can shape the narrative. How are we supposed to solve issues if we're not even allowed to spell them out? ♦