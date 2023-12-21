I SAW YOU

We were both at the Shadle Safeway Wednesday the 13th, you with who I guessed was your mom, me with my son. You made eye contact and smiled the brightest smile when we first crossed paths, and then our shopping paths crossed a couple more times, each time with another big smile. I finally stopped you and told you you had the most gorgeous smile, and you said, "I see you! You do too!" And then we went our separate ways. I'm kicking myself for not shooting my shot! Hoping we both need groceries at the same time again sometime in the future!

RE: TERESA THIS ONE IS ABOUT YOU: I see someone else is wondering if they are the one you seek. Are they the one? TB

IN MY DREAMS: Red curly beautiful hair, I still see you in my dreams. Even though it didn't last long for some reason I can't forget about you. You touched my life in a way nobody else has or ever will. I will love you forever. AnJ

BEST OF THE WEST BEAUTY (11/5): Saw you numerous times starting the latter half of the evening. You: wearing a long sleeve white top. Me: wearing a blue long sleeve collared shirt. You were seated at a table near the front (stage right). We last locked eyes in the parking lot as you were walking alone to your auto, and I was in the passenger seat of my friends white p/u driving away. It has been over a month, but I keep thinking of you, so taking a chance you (or some one you know) will see this.



RE: CHEERS TO THE ZAGS: You forgot to put in your cheers that they can beat all these teams by 100+ points. Maybe after 20+ years they will finally be able to take the championship and win against these high competition college teams by at least 1 point? C'mon Spokane. We all have fantasies that will never happen, but its the thought that counts, right!?

BRIGHTENING HEARTS AND WINTRY EVENINGS: A big shout-out to the team behind Manito Park's Holiday Light display! You guys really nailed it this year. The lights were creative and delightful and made the cold a bit easier to bear. This spectacle truly brought some much-needed cheer to our winter evenings. Cheers to you for lighting up our park and our mood! Favorite display: giant snowflakes in the evergreens!

GRAY SKIES DON'T STOP GRAY DOG PRINTING: Kudos to local Spokane publisher Gray Dog Printing for their swift and efficient service. Their team's proactive approach and understanding of our needs truly showcased their professionalism. They ensured timely delivery of our reprinted books before the holiday! We look forward to future collaborations.

MERRY CHRISTMAS R: Cheers to you Miss Emily, your ability to show grace and elegance through any of life's ups and downs and to always be grateful has made me inspired to do the same. I love you very much, and you deserve everything good you want in life — just remember: All you have to do is ask, and it will be given to you. Remember to smile because that is how to keep the anxiety away; also don't be afraid to be fair to yourself no matter what. Your happiness matters, it is essential for mine, and I just want you to know this is my way of letting you know early Merry Christmas and that you definitely made my nice list and I'm proud of you and I hope you continue people and follow the path to your biggest dreams; you can reach them st4rsh1ne. I wish for the most grand Christmas and for your father and I to spend it with you.

FLIP THE NARRATIVE: CHEERS to the SCSO and SPD for keeping us safe "out here" in this weird WILD West of a cow-town! CHEERS to our officers in uniform. We are safer in this scary hole. Thanks to the businesses that have security presence. Keep it happening. Then, we won't have to wonder if we can patronize your place. Your backbone is rare. Your strength is important. Thanks!!



GROCERY STORES: Jeers to the grocery stores that implement policies that are more difficult for customers. One store on Market has decided that anyone who wishes to purchase a deli product must pay for it in the deli rather than being able to take it and pay for it (along with other groceries) up front because they don't want to hire security officers to discourage thieves. I've talked to a number of people about this policy and have consistently been told, "I don't go to stores that don't give me good customer service." Being of the same mind, I'd like to ask others to consider doing the same. Choose another grocery store in town or in Idaho. In fact, in Idaho they even give you a bag "for FREE!" Borrowing the language of someone else I've seen in this paper, "Spokane: near nature. Near bad customer service."

LOCAL TV ENTITLEMENT: Please, someone enlighten me. Why would a local TV station show a live Gonzaga basketball game on two of their channels at the same time thus pre-empting Jeopardy, a wonderful game show that thousands of Spokane viewers look forward to each night? The answer I received when I called them was "we can do what we want." OK, I can also do what I want, and that is watch the nightly news on KREM.

STOP JUDGING: Stop dehumanizing people because of they are unhoused. Be kind or helpful and try to wrap your head around what it might feel like to be cold, hungry and lacking basic necessities. The judgment you show only shows your lack of compassion and fear.

BAHUMBUG! Wow. I've worked customer service for 15 years, and I am shocked by amount of customers this Christmas season that purchase large group orders of drinks and food items and do not tip a penny OR they tip $1 on their $40 order! A quarter per staff for your latte, sandwich and dessert? How generous. We will eventually automate a 20% tip per order because of this, so be a cheap ass while you still can. Is this west side and Cali influence?! Certainly not. I understand cost has gone up for everyone and everywhere, but taking it out on the service industry workers is just rude. People who work food service depend on those tips to make up for the insufficient hours and "living wage" that just brings prices up yearly. Most of us are here to serve because we care about Spokane and the community... all of us are either in school or single and have children. So have a merry Christmas pinching pennies and remember to tip your barista, waiter, bartender, and whoever else there is out there! Don't be a Scrooge!

GET REAL: To all the fry cooks, classroom teachers, dental receptionists, mechanics and the like who really think they know more than Biden about the conflict in Palestine — get real. How can it be that you don't understand how much you don't understand? Biden has decades of experience with statecraft, geopolitics, dealing with conflict and terrorism, and dealing with hard-right extremists like Netanyahu. And yet you think you can jump in with your two cents. I can think of only one reason for this: You are dumb.

DANGEROUS BREEDS: So when is Spokane going to wake up and realize that there needs to be an ordinance created to protect people from dangerous dog breeds? In the last several months, two separate people (one child and one adult) have been killed by pit bulls. In the last instance, it was reported by the local news that the woman killed lived at the Beau Rivage apartments with her adopted pit bull. When the police found her body, the dog didn't have a leash and was covered in blood next to the woman. Why does the apartment complex allow pitbulls to be housed there? Why doesn't Spokane required aggressive breeds to be muzzled while out in public? Oh, and for your uneducated who say there are no dangerous breeds, look up the reported data online. Of all breeds, pit bulls are the most likely to attack and inflict serious injuries when they do so. The rank number 1 on the list of 10. Duh. duh. Dumb.

A TWIST: What a twist! You're telling me that the guy whose one defining trait is hating homeless people let homeless people live in dangerous conditions to the point of a Shigella outbreak. This guy practically told you he would do this. He heard "Kill The Poor" by the Dead Kennedy's and didn't know it was satire. It's time we leave him and his classist BS in the past and start talking about realisitic solutions to these problems. ♦