I SAW YOU

I had all of you, most of you, some and now none of you. Take me back to the night we met. I don't know what I'm supposed to do, haunted by the ghost of you. Take me back to the night we met. AnJ

RE: IN MY DREAMS: Honestly after how things ended and being ghosted, I wanted to think nothing but bad but I can't... I still hope that every time my phone rings it's you. Yeah it was only eight months, but in that eight months you had me feel things I've never felt before. Ever. I can't shake it. I can't shake you. I love you. Always have, always will, mama.

LUCKY I SAW YOU: Me: Driving south on North Washington, on a dark and rainy evening at approximately 4:45 pm. You: Walking west, presumably toward the stadium, across relatively busy traffic, approximately 40 feet in front of me. Wearing black, or not — you appeared only as a dark flicker of a silhouette, made noticeable only by the reflections of headlights on the wet pavement. You, one such shadow among many in Spokane, could have instead waited to get to a crosswalk to avoid nearly getting hit by my car or others. Try a reflective vest next time?

CHOICE: Choice is the most powerful tool we have, everything boils down to choice. We exist in a field of infinite possibilities. Every choice we make shuts an infinite number of doors and opens an infinite number of doors. At any point, we can change the direction of our lives by a simple choice. It is all in our hands, our hearts, and our minds.

I SAW YOU FIRST! I saw you first in Pink and I've felt you everyday since in my heart! DDPPCCPP

SCOOBY: I don't know if you will ever see this, but on the off chance that you do, there's a few things I need to say. First, Happy Birthday (Jan. 9)! Second, you are and always will be the Richard to my LaGrande, the wet to my strudel, and the love of my life. Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. And I miss you so much it hurts. And I worry about you all the time. I haven't talked to you or seen you in almost two years, and I don't know how to get ahold of you... So if you see this, please get ahold of me. I love you. And I hope you're OK. - Nikki

RE: DAMN! I WISH I WAS YOUR LOVER... If it is truly you, meet me at the site of our first date on Sunday at 1pm.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY? We interacted at Wandermere Fred Meyer about hair care products. I was either too shy or afraid to offend you by trying to learn more about you. You are gorgeous.



CHEERS

ROCKERS AT LITTLE CAESAR'S: I saw you at Little Caesar's in a white Escalade on New Year's Eve. You were all head banging and rocking out so hard you created a 5.0 earthquake in the Valley. I laughed so hard! Live life to the fullest and rock on!!

CHEERS TO GARLAND FOR BRINGING JOY: Thanks to the Garland Theater for giving me the first opportunity to see an all time favorite, Home Alone, in theater! The theater is such a welcoming space for our community and an affordable option for a fun outing. Thanks for bringing back the old classics. We appreciate you!

TOP SHELF 21ST: Moe was having a quiet breakfast at Waffle's Plus when heard a conversation that caught his attention. Moe had heard that it was my daughter's 21st and we were making plans. Moe, thank you so for the birthday wishes and the money for her first drink. Your kindness made my daughter's day. It was fun to have you share in the excitement of her special day. P.S. It was top shelf tequila.



JEERS

SOUTH PERRY PIZZA WHITE TRUCK: To the ass trying to back into a parking place at South Perry Pizza on Friday night around 5:30 and decided to ram into the back of my SUV, denting my bumper in two places. WTF. I didn't discover what you had done until I got home. I went right back, and you were gone. Karma is real, and you will get yours in 2024. Good Luck.

DO BETTER: Missis and I stayed at Spokane's famous hotel over the New Year's weekend. Went to the symphony Saturday night. All in all a wonderful weekend. We were shocked how poorly the hotel is understaffed. The wait valet parking was 30 minutes, I'm disabled. Then another queue to simply check in. The staff seemed plain overwhelmed. It took a long time for ANY service. Dirty dishes left on end tables in the lobby and just a general sense of chaos. We don't blame the staff, they worked hard and are pleasant and professional. Management is at fault, and can do better. We stayed for a couple nights, so we could tell that employing more people would solve these inconveniences.

"ZERO EMISSIONS" VEHICLES ARE A SCAM: Avista recently sent out a newsletter showing that 59% of the electricity they produce is considered "renewable." (With 48% coming from hydro power; good thing we're surrounded by dams!) That's pretty good, but with the 41% balance being provided by natural gas and coal, that's still a large gap when it comes to powering electric vehicles. Wise up Spokane, unless your EVs are connected directly to a dam, wind farm or solar panel, they are still generating so-called "greenhouse gases" to charge, and the same goes for school buses and city buses. So let's be honest at least! What a scam.

DOWNTOWN PARKING: I work at an independently owned and operated business downtown. I love it! What I don't love, is working for minimum wage (not complaining, just necessary for the context) at a business that brings in much needed beauty to downtown as well as an economic boost, just to turn around and pay $45 for parking during a four-hour shift. First, I get a ticket for two minutes past my time. My bad. Lesson learned. Then, I tried to be diligent and pay the meter using the mobile app because I'm not working in a situation where I can run out to do it. Boom, $45 ticket for my car being there for longer than two hours. But I mean, does anyone actually know that rule exists? Now you do. Parking lots are a great idea, until I leave and have to walk five blocks by myself in a dimly lit and very vulnerable area just to pay $10 in parking for my window to get broken.

RE: SELFISH TRANSIT AUTHORITY: I saw your note about the STA using a diesel generator to recharge the electric buses. If true, that would be a huge mess and outright defeat the purpose of using electric ones in the first place, so I did what you should have done before ranting in public: I wrote to the STA to ask if it was true. It's not. The diesel tank you mentioned is used to refill the diesel buses. The generator is only run for tests to ensure it works (as any backup generator should be at regular intervals) to ensure they can pump gas in a power outage and run their buildings when there's an emergency. I'm sure you'll find other things to be mad about, but you're just wrong on those points.

RE: DOG BREEDS: I think the biggest message I've gotten over the last few weeks of reading dog breed issues is that dogs are more intelligent than humans. As for me and my house, the only dangerous breeds we own are fighting ladybugs. They can do some wicked damage. Spokane is hilarious. What dumb people it contains! Chihuahuas are potentially more dangerous than large breed dogs with large jaws and teeth. Hilarious! You know what, I bet if Shaq were to box a person 4 feet tall, and they had equal boxing experience, the 4-foot person would win. So dumb. What's logic?

GREYHOUND'S VAGUENESS: Jeers to Greyhound and the various intercity bus companies that come here. Spokane has a great bus station, but not great service. We've run an average of 1 in 3 buses actually arriving on time, or even at all. There's no signage or messages about what's happening with your bus. You just buy a ticket and hope a bus comes along eventually. This is pathetic service for a company with such a great history in our country. No wonder not many people take the bus: They don't even know if they'd get on one if they tried.

WHO DO THEY REALLY WORK FOR? Mega jeers to the candidates of either party, at whatever level of office, who get their money from PACs (political action commitees) and Super PACs then dare to tell us what they will do for us. Lying Liars! In reality they will do whatever their big contributors tell them to do. Sadly, you can't trust media either. They pander to whatever candidate has the most money to spend with them. Campaigns are a bonanza for them. Then there are the "political consultants." They are the bagmen that move the money around, make under the table deals, and take a piece of the money for their troubles. Sadly, the only candidates who might be telling the truth are those that don't take PAC money. ♦