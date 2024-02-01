I SAW YOU

I see that you defaced, with a crude remark, a church sign on the lower South Hill. Who really is hurt by this? You or the church?

HOME DEPOT LIBERTY LAKE: I passed you in the electrical aisle, then you came and grabbed a couple of water bottles from the cooler right in front of me and hopped in line behind me. I was lost in my thoughts and missed my opportunity to strike up a conversation before getting pulled to a different register. Care to give me a second chance?



YOU SAW ME

DAMN... I wish you saw me, and wanted that. I wish I could have different colored eyes, and different everything. Be upon teeth, freedom of roses never own women. Insolent and magnificent justice under skin tenderness yet only undressed remains. Thank omnipresent youth.

RE: KNOW THYSELF: To the target of last week's post: You are perfect the way you choose to be. A flower is a flower, until it becomes a fruit. Don't stop accepting who you are just because some people aren't able to understand. That is their problem, not yours. Stay awesome!!!



CHEERS

WINTER STORM SHENANIGANS: Cheers to the Spokane snowplows. When our snow hit, you were on the job and stayed on top of it. As my wife was shoveling our driveway one of you stopped and carefully scooped off the big pile right by the road and left with a smile. It saved 30 minutes of shoveling and made her day! Thank you so much. That said, your hydraulics might be bigger than mine, but she's taken.

NIFTY 50 KRISTINE!! Happy 50-something Mrs H.! Thanks for taking care of all the little animals (wink wink) at work! Hope you can make it back next week after all the festivities at your house.

HAPPY BORNDAY: Jackie, Happy 60-something! I knew you'd be looking here first thing, so this is your birthday card. Enjoy your day, friend! Tell your ol' man to take you out to dinner.

WHITE JEEP AT TARGET: Thank you to the gentleman in the white Jeep who let me know that I had a flat tire. I worry I wasn't at my best (the tire was the capstone on an already difficult morning), but I sincerely appreciate you being willing to take time out of your morning to let me know.

CHEERS TO SPOKANIMAL STAFF! All of you work so hard every day for the well-being of so many lives. Thank you for everything you do, Stephanie, Avalon, Maddie, Melissa, Hunter and Kevin to name a few people! Keep up the hard work, you may not make a good wage, which is unfortunate, because you deserve it! Just keep passion in the forefront because Spokane Needs You!

CIVILITY SHOULD MATTER: Cheers to the justice system. It turns out that having a big bullhorn, violent friends, and spouting lies can indeed cost you. $83.3 million is well-deserved and just a start.

A SMILE GOES A LONG WAY!! To the girl with the short spikey hair at the exit of the Spokane Valley Costco. Your smile goes a long way with having to deal with so many people! Thanks for taking the time to ask how I was, and making me think life is GREAT! You really understand that life isn't that bad! THANK YOU!

STA BUS DRIVERS: Big cheers to the many bus drivers of Spokane Transit Authority getting us around town safely during the recent winter storm. Thank you for keeping us safe!



JEERS

WHY WASTE MORE TALENT? Really, Spokane Valley? Spokane County needs to do things right the first time! I see they are widening Bowdish Road. Why not make it a four-lane with turning lane now, like they did University Road 12 years ago, then have to redo it in five years? I mean why spend more time and money?

RE: KNOW THYSELF: How are you gonna tell someone else who they are? You don't live in their body. You don't live in their head. They do. You say you're being pressured into accepting someone else's inner truth, like you're the victim of their life journey. It sounds like you're the one pressuring them to be untrue to themselves. Let them be who they want to be. Let them be who they know they are.

STA BUS: Jeers to the LADY that thought she could have a head-on collision with the STA bus at Argonne Road and Liberty Avenue in Millwood. It isn't bad enough that you hit the bus, but then you decide to try and flee. The best part of your accident was the bus driver leaning over the hood of your car and showing you your license plate. You are not entitled to hit a bus and run. Please move back to California.

SPOKANE SCHOOL DISTRICT LEADERS: You really have the audacity to keep asking for money when you don't listen to the voters? Maybe next time.

CHEATER DAD: I was at the hospital on the South Hill because my mother had surgery. I was in the cafe, taking a break, when a white-haired man next to my table began talking to me. I told him my mother was there, he said his name was Mike and he delivered supplies; he wanted to know what I was doing after visiting hours were over. I told him I wasn't interested if he was asking me out. He said we could go to the bar across the street. I said no. When I left the cafe, I stopped by the coffee shop in the cafe, and they told me that he just got married in July, and that he had been married five times before and that he had cheated on his last girlfriend-to-be with his new wife. I told them I wasn't interested in going out with a man old enough to be my dad.

CHURCHES AND THE HOMELESS: To the sanctimonious self-righteous entry about many churches refusing to help the homeless. Maybe they heard what happened to the convention center when the city of Spokane opened its doors in a previous cold snap. Over six figures in damage because the "guests" could not control their bodily functions. Given the tone of your post, I must presume you open your doors to the unhoused on a regular basis. Anxiously awaiting your rebuttal.

WHY DOES SPOKANE INSIST ON SUCKING?! This town used to have nightlife, what happened?! Nine pm on a Saturday and just about the only thing open is a drive-thru Mexican joint. Not sure how the population keeps growing when absolutely nothing worth attending is happening! You want a population to stick around, they need things to do. Bar and restaurant owners, fix this! So-called city planners won't lift a finger, it's up to YOU!

RE: DEMOCRATS: In 2020, Republicans did everything they could to stop a fair election, closing polls early, voting boxes were even burned. In 2016 and 2020 there was proven Russian interference, so this is why it's important for Democrats to vote. And your comment about seeing Bigfoot riding a unicorn chasing Elvis reminded me that when the former president was in office, I saw a ballon shaped like a toilet, with the former president sitting on it, texting. And by the way, Biden doesn't have criminal charges against him.

SPEEDING: Yes the Maple Street Bridge has a higher speed limit, but it is not a freeway, thus speeding is unallowed. I don't care how straight it is. The speed limit on the bridge is 40, not 50, not 60, not 350. Passing does not mean you get to speed. If the car you're trying to pass is already going the speed limit, YOU are in the wrong for speeding. It's bad enough we have all these giant-ass SUVs out here, it's even worse you all treat the roads like a drag strip.

RE: DEMOCRATS: To answer your question, the point of having an election is to have the public elect our political representatives. That you happen to be having hallucinations of "Bigfoot on a unicorn chasing Elvis while voting for Biden" is hardly a reason to not have an election. Rather it says all that needs to be said about just how out of touch with reality you happen to be. There was no serious evidence of voter fraud — it happened nowhere other than in the deluded imagination of Trump voters and some lunatic pillow salesman. Trump lost, fair and square — and if the American public has any sense of decency left, he will lose again.

CENTENNIAL TRAIL/BIKE TRAIL PARKING: Dear Spokane Drivers: Have you seen those signs all over Upriver Drive along the Centennial Trail/bike trail that indicates you can't park your car on the trail? Well, that's what the sign means. It means you can't park your car on the trail. This is because walkers, runners, and bikers are trying to safely walk, run, or bike on either the Centennial Trail or the bike trail. So, maybe it would be a good idea if you didn't park your vehicle in front of the signs that indicate that you're not supposed to park there. Duh! Duh! Dumb! Are these vehicles ever ticketed? ♦