Modern life is drowning in customer satisfaction surveys

By

click to enlarge Modern life is drowning in customer satisfaction surveys
Rate your public bathroom experience!

A few months ago, I was confronted with an iPad while leaving a rural gas station bathroom.

"Satisfied with the cleanliness of this bathroom?" the screen asked.

Underneath the text, there were three buttons: a smiley face for "exceptional," a straight face for "average" and an unhappy face for "poor."

It felt a little silly. The bathroom was... fine? I honestly wasn't thinking about it at all, until I had to.

Touchscreen bathroom surveys are still rare, but they represent a growing trend: Sometime over the past decade, it became almost impossible to buy something without immediately being asked how you felt about it.

The food is still settling in my stomach when Domino's emails me to ask on a scale of one to 10 how likely I am to recommend their pizza to a friend. I buy a mattress, and receive four separate emails asking if I was satisfied with the delivery.

In a drive-thru, I'm told I can get a free small soda if I scan the QR code on the receipt and take five minutes to fill out a survey. The Mariners lose, as they do, but the team still reaches out after the game because they would just "love" to hear my "feedback on the fan experience at T-Mobile Park."

It's kind of exhausting.

Related
Return of The Bear, cinematic rolls; plus, new music!

Return of The Bear, cinematic rolls; plus, new music!

"Tell us what you really think," says Amazon. "Tell us about your experience," says Apple. "Enjoying the app so far?" "How did we do?" "Your feedback is important to us."

Look, I get why businesses have to do this. It's important to know whether or not customers are actually happy. Surveys are fine in moderation. But the sheer scale of the quest for feedback feels untenable.

My alma mater, for example, has been bugging me for months now about some sort of alumni survey that will help the university "better meet the needs of future generations of students." It's a noble cause, but the survey takes 10 whole minutes.

In a decadelong quest to aggregate human emotions into data that can be crunched and touted at shareholder meetings, companies risk losing something fundamental and unknowable.

It's not enough to simply sit and enjoy your purchase anymore — you must contend with yet another notification, and attempt to quantify how "satisfied" you felt while buying an Ikea table or whatever. Everyone becomes a critic. The default emotion is judgment.

There's also the more nebulous question of what companies actually do with the data they collect. If enough people press the unhappy face while leaving the gas station bathroom, will the janitor hear about it? Will their quarterly bonus be lower?

It's been common knowledge for years that Uber drivers and other gig workers risk deactivation if their rating dips below four stars. Precariously employed professors risk being denied tenure if their quarterly teacher evaluations are too low. Do we really want people's livelihoods tied to the whims of a 19-year-old freshman pissed about getting a D- on a college essay?

The deluge of customer satisfaction surveys is only a small part of a larger cultural shift toward metrics and reviewing everything. Think about the iPad tip screens at coffee shops, the "like" button on social media, and the Google reviews that small businesses live or die by. Together, the numbers are supposed to mean something — but what? Will more data ever set us free? Who says the customer is always right?

We should note that the Inlander strives to inform readers with interesting and insightful writing. Feel free to reach out to [email protected] to let us know on a scale of one to 10 how satisfied you felt while reading this essay. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "'How Did We Do?'"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

NASA technology delivers efficiency, consistency for Spokane's Redbird

By Will Maupin

NASA technology delivers efficiency, consistency for Spokane's Redbird

Why yelling at your house can be a very good thing

By Carrie Scozzaro

Why yelling at your house can be a very good thing

Monitor your baby, assess your heart health, and fix those aching muscles. The latest crop of health devices offer real-time help, in the comfort of your home

By Anne McGregor

Monitor your baby, assess your heart health, and fix those aching muscles. The latest crop of health devices offer real-time help, in the comfort of your home

From the Capitol riot to Black Lives Matter rallies, digital forensics guru Josiah Roloff has seen just how easy it is for the government to track your movement

By Daniel Walters

From the Capitol riot to Black Lives Matter rallies, digital forensics guru Josiah Roloff has seen just how easy it is for the government to track your movement
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The magic of Benny & Joon and its 30th anniversary is celebrated with numerous local events

By Madison Pearson

The magic of Benny &amp; Joon and its 30th anniversary is celebrated with numerous local events

Sandpoint Farmers Market celebrates 35 years this summer with expanded family-friendly fare

By Katie Botkin

Sandpoint Farmers Market celebrates 35 years this summer with expanded family-friendly fare

Return of The Bear, cinematic rolls; plus, new music!

Return of The Bear, cinematic rolls; plus, new music!

Inside the world of Spokane's indie pro wrestling scene

By Seth Sommerfeld

Inside the world of Spokane's indie pro wrestling scene
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

The Weird West

The Weird West @ 5th Dimension Studios

Fri., July 14, 5-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nate Sanford

Nate Sanford

Nate Sanford is a staff writer for the Inlander covering Spokane City Hall and a variety of other news. He joined the paper in 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University. You can reach him at [email protected]

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 13-19, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation