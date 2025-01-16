The Spokane Handweavers’ Guild’s 77-year legacy perseveres in members’ beautifully handwoven textiles

By

click to enlarge The Spokane Handweavers’ Guild’s 77-year legacy perseveres in members’ beautifully handwoven textiles
Leslie Douglas Photo
A selection of handwoven items — scarves, kitchen towels, lanyards, table runners and more — made by members of the Spokane Handweavers' Guild.

On May 23, 1948, 15 women and men came together to form the Spokane Handweavers' Guild.

In the guild's early days, aspiring members had to submit three work samples demonstrating their skill for consideration. Now, nearly 77 years later, anyone interested in handweaving is welcome to join, and the guild is 88 members strong.

"We have a vast range of skill levels," member Candace Brown says. "We have members who have been around for the long history of it, and we have some people who don't even yet own a loom but are interested."

Getting into handweaving can be difficult due to the need for an expensive loom as well as copious amounts of fiber. Because of this, the guild regularly hosts workshops to increase access to craft to as many people as possible.

Its members meet monthly, except for a short break in the summer. Among them are weavers, textile enthusiasts and even fiber-related businesses in the Spokane area, along with others from throughout Eastern Washington, North Idaho and even southern British Columbia. Yearly membership is $30 per individual, and $60 for businesses. (For more information, visit spokaneweavers.org.)

The Handweavers' Guild is a nonprofit, funded by those dues and an annual show at Barrister Winery each November. The show features one-of-a-kind, handwoven items made by its members — anything from simple scarves and lace doilies to table linens and kitchen towels.

click to enlarge The Spokane Handweavers’ Guild’s 77-year legacy perseveres in members’ beautifully handwoven textiles
Leslie Douglas Photo

Each item is made on a loom, which holds fibers taut to allow for the weaving of textiles of various sizes. Advanced and creative weavers often create stunning, colorful tapestries featuring elaborate patterns and ornate details.

"It's a very uplifting group," Brown says. "Our membership is staying at a real healthy level."

She says a big reason membership has been so stable over the years is due to a heightened interest in fiber arts around this part of the country.

"There's a long history of people around here being creative with fiber," Brown says. "In rural areas, especially, there are people who are raising animals whose wool can be made into weaving or knitting fiber."

click to enlarge The Spokane Handweavers’ Guild’s 77-year legacy perseveres in members’ beautifully handwoven textiles
Leslie Douglas Photo

Guild members are also intentional in supporting local businesses that help them create their work. Brown mentions Paradise Fibers on West Indiana Avenue and The Hook & Needle Nook in the Garland District, plus a new fiber store called the Applewood Yarn Barn in Green Bluff.

"They're gathering spots," Brown says. "We go there and revel in community and knit or weave or what have you. It's a very symbiotic relationship between the people doing the fiber arts and the people who support them making their living."

In a few more years, 2028, the Spokane Handweavers' Guild will celebrate 80 years of creating handwoven items for the community. In the next three years, Brown hopes the group continues to grow.

"We just want to share the joy of weaving," she says. "Nothing makes us happier." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Weavers: Spokane Handweavers' Guild"

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Contemporary fiber art is making its way into local art spaces now more than ever

By Madison Pearson

A close-up image of multiple colorful handwoven scarves twirled together.

A passion for the environment led Elyse Hochstadt to creating detailed felt sculptures

By Madison Pearson

Image: A passion for the environment led Elyse Hochstadt to creating detailed felt sculptures

Nan Drye’s ecoprinted creations showcase the power of plants in the world of fiber arts

By Madison Pearson

Image: Nan Drye’s ecoprinted creations showcase the power of plants in the world of fiber arts
More »

Events in and around Spokane this weekend

By Madison Pearson

Image: Events in and around Spokane this weekend

Contemporary fiber art is making its way into local art spaces now more than ever

By Madison Pearson

A close-up image of multiple colorful handwoven scarves twirled together.

Kimber Follevaag takes an unconventional, contemporary approach to fiber art

By Madison Pearson

Kimber Follevaag, a woman with short brown hair, sits in front of her craft room desk. In the background you can see some of her finished artworks and skeins of yarn.

A passion for the environment led Elyse Hochstadt to creating detailed felt sculptures

By Madison Pearson

Image: A passion for the environment led Elyse Hochstadt to creating detailed felt sculptures
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Image: Woman, Artist, Catalyst: Art from the Permanent Collection

Woman, Artist, Catalyst: Art from the Permanent Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through March 9

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events, covering everything from local mascots to mid-century modern home preservation for the Arts & Culture section of the paper and managing the publication's website/digital assets. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 16-22, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander X Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation