Four decades, two love stories and one year of new ownership for Spokane's Chalet Restaurant

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Chalet owners, from left, Michael and Salliena Hassett and Erica and Rudy Wegner.

When some first hear about the Chalet Restaurant, they may envision fine dining. Ask one of the longtime South Hill restaurant's regulars, however, and they'll tell you all about its kitschy '80s interior and homestyle American brunch options.

True to its name, the Chalet resembles an alpine resort with its low-pitched roof and decorative wooden railings framing the windows. The building itself dates back to a time when horses and buggies parked outside, and over the years was the home of various businesses including an ice cream shop and a hardware store until it finally became the Chalet in 1982.

Even though it's had three different owners since, each has held true to the original diner menu beloved by regulars. Many of those loyal diners have a favorite booth or table, and some don't even need to place an order because it's already a kitchen ticket as they walk through the door.

For the Chalet's newest owners — Erica and Rudy Wegner and Salliena and Mike Hassett — who assumed ownership a year ago, it's much more than a business venture.

"Rudy and I met here at our first jobs as bus boy and hostess when we were 16 years old in 2004 and have been together ever since," Erica Wegner says. "Mike and Salliena met while working at The Chalet around seven years ago as a waitress and cook. We now have two children, and they have one. We owe our families to this place, and it has a large part in our heart."

Since taking over early last year, the Wegners and Hassetts have maintained much of the Chalet's tried-and-true model. A sign stating "Because Nice Matters" has hung on the restaurant's walls throughout the years and is symbolic of its great customer service.

Mike and Rudy have worked in nearly every role during their employment at the Chalet, and are a two-man team in the kitchen rivaling what four cooks could accomplish.

"We don't like saying fast food, but for a diner you sit down, you get your food or you get your order [in], your drinks, and your food's out within five minutes, maybe 10," says Rudy, adding they've prioritized freshness and quality over the past year.

One of the most notable changes — which had some regulars groaning — was their decision to eliminate the Chalet's dinner menu and evening hours.

"The dinners were struggling for a while," Rudy says.

"When we got the books, they did 80% of their sales by three o'clock every day for years, so it was a pretty easy decision," Erica adds.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo A staple of any American diner, including the Chalet: Eggs Benedict and hash browns.

Despite nixing evening service the Chalet still has some dinner favorites on the menu, now served for those who eat supper early or hanker for a hearty meal regardless of the time of day.

The Hassetts and Wengers were surprised at how popular the liver and onions ($15) still are, but it's a dish that's increasingly hard to come by.

On the menu's lunch section, the Chalet features all the sandwich classics like a turkey club ($14) and tuna melt ($12). Their burgers are a hit, too, with mouthwatering varieties like a chili burger ($14) or the mushroom Swiss burger ($14), all served with a side of soup, salad or fries.

The Chalet's eggs Benedict ($16) takes the cake for breakfast, and comes in variations including salmon or the Chalet Benedict ($16), topped with a white cream sauce instead of the classic hollandaise.

The McChalet ($13) is perfect for those who want to upgrade from a McDonald's breakfast sandwich for some quality ingredients served with a side of hashbrowns.

For something syrupy and sweet, the French toast and eggs ($14) are a favorite, but you can't go wrong with the pancakes ($13) or waffles ($13) either, especially when seasonal specials are offered, like huckleberries or pumpkin.

Find a bowl of creamers and packets of sugar on each table to go along with a cup of coffee ($3.29) or treat yourself to a decadent cup of hot chocolate ($3.69) topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Those nostalgic for a traditional diner feel will be pleased to find that the Chalet uses the classic brown mugs.

Since buying the Chalet, the four new owners have also made some upgrades to the kitchen, and plan to freshen up the front of house as well.

"Keep the same vibe but give it our twists," Rudy says. "But still you can't change too much because it's a nostalgic thing."

The Chalet's main room is bright and open with a high ceiling, large windows and white walls with dark wooden beams that match the building's exterior. The maple wood tables, chairs and bar counter add to the cozy atmosphere, with touches of deep green in the booth seats and carpet.

There is more seating in an upstairs balcony area to the left, at one point the smoking section of the restaurant that's now perfect for large families who want their own nook.

"We are all emotionally invested in this place and wanting it to be the community place it's been where these people can make memories," Erica says. "Like Christmas Eve, we have a family who comes in for breakfast, and there's 12 of them. They always walk upstairs, they reserve it in advance, and they take a photo on the stairs in matching pajamas, and this has been their tradition for five or six years."

Like its owners, many employees have also been at the Chalet for the long run. Waitress Martha Lubben has been greeting customers for over 30 years.

"We want to be here for another 20 years. It's hard for restaurants these days depending on where you're located in this town, but we see ourselves here for quite some time," says Rudy, adding how stability and relationships have been key to the Chalet's identity.

There's no shortage of heartwarming stories, all thanks to the Chalet. From multiple couples meeting there to generations of families establishing traditions inside its dining room, people often leave with more than a full belly — a warm heart.

If you have a special memory from the Chalet, too, its new owners are collecting and compiling stories, which can be emailed to [email protected].

"It's fun to hear all these memories, and I want to record them because that's its own little piece of history," Erica says.♦

The Chalet Restaurant • 2918 S. Grand Blvd. • Open Mon-Fri 7 am-3 pm; Sat-Sun 7 am-2 pm • 509-747-6474 • thechaletrestaurant.net