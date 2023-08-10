Konala offers an alternative to typical drive-thru dining in Post Falls

click to enlarge There are no fyers at Konala, only healthy bowlfuls. |Courtesy photo

Even the dog treats are healthy at Konala, a new North Idaho eatery that takes its island-inspired name from its owners' two dogs, Kona and Nala. And Konala is an island among the sea of same ol', same ol' fast-food joints.

There are no fryers or frying of any kind at Konala, no high-sugar beverages, and the menu is nearly gluten-free. All meals are also high in protein and comparatively low in sodium — even lower in fat — says Trace Miller, who opened the Post Falls eatery with wife Jammie in May.

Six full-size and six other mini bowls on Konala's menu offer around 40 grams of protein and allow for a choice of base: greens, rice, half greens and half rice, or cooked multigrains (add $1). Sauces are served on the side so you can decide how much sauce, if any, you want.

All full-size bowls also include two to three types of fresh veggies.

The ahi poke bowl ($15.97) is a protein two-fer, with tender edamame and chunks of marinated ahi. Sliced cucumber adds crunch (and fiber), while the "dynamite" sauce punches your palate. There's a little smattering of crispy onions, one of only two items on the menu that's not gluten-free (the other is the chicken teriyaki), Miller says.

The Greek bowl ($14.97) is grilled steak, a slaw of cucumber, tomato and red onion, plus feta cheese and a spicy chimichurri on the side.

And if your companion at Konala's drive-thru or walk-up window is canine, the pooch gets as good as you're getting.

"Instead of giving them a sugary dog treat or whipped cream, we'll give them a little ramekin of chicken," Miller says.

Konala is a definite departure from the couple's other venues, Burger Bunker food truck and Bunker Bar, both in Post Falls and within shouting distance of Konala.

Between COVID-related issues and the 2020 departure of their former tenant, Famous Willie's Barbecue, the Millers scrapped plans to build a brick-and-mortar, drive-thru version of the Burger Bunker.

"We were gonna open multiples of those and look to franchise that, but it's very competitive in burgers and fries, and it's not necessarily the future of the industry," Miller says.

Nor did another burger joint fit the Miller's — or their pups' — lifestyle.

"When I was in the Army, I was always helping other people that wanted to be healthy or be fit," he says. In addition to physical training, Miller tried to eat well: high protein, low sodium, limited fats and carbs.

"So we started just thinking about if we could create a business from scratch ... and to also just be more in tune with our lifestyle and where we think the industry's headed," he says.

It was a lightbulb moment for the couple, and for Miller specifically, who realized he really likes the business end of the culinary industry.

"The military taught me some leadership principles and grit," says Miller who describes his business background as "school of YouTube and Google and books." He also surrounds himself with knowledgeable people, and although he makes mistakes, he says, he tries to learn from them and not make them twice.

"Our customers have already kind of proven [the Konala] concept for us, but we're still making it better, still testing out things to add on and to fine tune" like adding fresh fruit to the menu, Miller says. "And we haven't even started running specials yet.

The couple are already working on a Coeur d'Alene location of Konala and hope to have all the documents in place to expand even further.

"By October, we're going to be ready to start selling franchises," Miller says. "I mean, we're just obsessed with growth and always moving forward and trying to make everything better." ♦

Konala • 107 E. Seventh Avenue, Post Falls • Open Mon-Sat 10:30 am-9 pm • konala.com • 208-777-2695