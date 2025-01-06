Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile

By

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile
Leslie Douglas photo
If you're sourcing designer custom tile, Fireclay Tile will surely come up in any online search. The company's elegant website touts it as "Premium Quality, Handmade in the USA." What comes next is a little surprising.

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile (2)
Fireclay Tile photo

"You didn't realize that we make the most beautiful tile in the world in Spokane, did you?" Fireclay CEO Eric Edelson says by phone from the Bay Area. It's true. Since October 2022, all of the company's pressed clay and glass tiles have been made at the former Quarry Tile plant in northeast Spokane. In fact, the Spokane location is the only manufacturer of glass tiles in the United States, Edelson says. The company's California locations use different production methods for other types of tiles.

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile (3)
Fireclay Tile photo

Fireclay was founded in 1986 with a couple of small factories in California that sold to other retailers. Edelson took the reins 16 years ago. "In 2013, we actually fired all of our customers, all of our retail accounts, and decided to go direct. And we started using the internet and social media to really just bring our products directly to architects and designers and homeowners. And that led to tremendous growth."

A need for more manufacturing capacity led to a search for another factory, ending with the purchase of Spokane-based Quarry Tile. "No one in Spokane really knew it existed because their model was to manufacture for other companies and allow those companies to resell," Edelson says, noting that the 120,000-square-foot Spokane plant is actually a lot larger than their California locations.

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile (4)
Leslie Douglas photo

Fireclay now has eight showrooms, after opening five in 2024, including its first East Coast shop in New York City's Flatiron District and one in Santa Monica. The Spokane showroom is scheduled to reopen sometime in 2025, though curious shoppers can already stop by to see tile samples in the factory lobby.

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile (5)
Fireclay Tile photo
A sheet of glass is scored at the Spokane factory before it’s carefully snapped into smaller sections that will be inked and fired in the kilns.

Gerald Havens oversees operations at the Spokane plant, which can turn out a finished tile from the pile of locally sourced raw clay in just 90 minutes. After mixing the raw material with plenty of water in the equivalent of a massive KitchenAid, the resulting very runny mixture is quick-dried into a fine powder. The powder is then tightly compressed into molds with the resulting tiles hustled off on a conveyor belt for firing in a 42-meter-long natural gas kiln. After glazing is applied, the tiles are fired once more, then carefully packed for shipment.

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile (6)
Anne McGregor photo
Gerald Havens runs Fireclay Tile’s Spokane factory.

Crafting glass tiles is a different process entirely. Large sheets of plate glass float on a cutting table where they're carefully scored and expertly cracked apart into smaller tiles, which are then individually screenprinted with ink. A trip through the kiln softens the tiles' sharp cut edges into smoothly curved, elegant pieces.

Whatever the tile type, 90% of Fireclay's production is made to order.

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile (7)
Anne McGregor photo
Going from raw material to finished tile (below) can take as little as 90 minutes at the Spokane Fireclay Tile factory.

"We offer design services and then make your tile exactly the way you want it," Edelson says. "We like to say our story starts with yours... When you work with us and we make something for you, it's one of a kind. We're making it exactly for you, and we do that at scale for 1,000 customers a month."

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile (8)
Anne McGregor photo

Havens says in addition to an assortment of in-stock tile colors, the plant can create custom color-matches and mosaics at various price points. He assists customers with a sample "chip box" of tiles — including, glass, pressed clay or brick options. Completing an order that's custom-color matched can take a few weeks as customers will receive a sample for approval prior to placing the final order.

"We work with everyone and anything. It's the retiree who wants to do a little spruce up of their kitchen backsplash all the way up to a boutique hotel where we're doing every bathroom. We're part of national rollouts for Starbucks or corporate customers like Salesforce or Google or Meta," Edelson says, noting Fireclay tile is featured at the Spokane Airport. "We work with the most discerning, highest-end clients across the country, but we also make ourselves available to everyone via the internet."

click to enlarge Fireclay Tile fires up Spokane kilns to create custom tile (9)
Fireclay Tile photo
Fireclay CEO Eric Edelson

As a certified B-corporation, Fireclay is part of a growing number of companies, including Ben & Jerry's and Patagonia, that endeavor to embody the philosophy that business can be a force for good. The certification process takes place every three years and is exacting, "like a root canal on your business," Edelson says. "It's really looking at every facet of your company, from your corporate governance to how you treat your team and your employees to what you do for the environment, how you show up for your community, and the support you provide your local community, and how you treat your customers." The company is 30% employee-owned, something that has been a new experience for the Spokane-based crew, Edelson says. "It's been a really fun journey helping the Spokane team members understand what it means to be an owner, to understand what it means to have a say."

The original print version of this article was headlined "Grout Expectations"

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

It's too easy for Spokane land speculators to sit on their property without redeveloping it; land value taxation could break the logjam

By Anthony Gill

Image: It's too easy for Spokane land speculators to sit on their property without redeveloping it; land value taxation could break the logjam

Inland Northwest officials ask lawmakers to fund behavioral health, recreation and clean air

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Inland Northwest officials ask lawmakers to fund behavioral health, recreation and clean air

CHAS Health commemorates 200 Inland Northwest people who died without homes this year

By Eliza Billingham

Image: CHAS Health commemorates 200 Inland Northwest people who died without homes this year

State law now allows for more traffic cameras. Spokane decides to dedicate its resulting revenue to new ideas.

By Eliza Billingham

Image: State law now allows for more traffic cameras. Spokane decides to dedicate its resulting revenue to new ideas.
More »

Designed to improve quality of life for ALS patients, modular, eco-friendly homes also show what the future of homebuilding could look like

By E.J. Iannelli

Image: Designed to improve quality of life for ALS patients, modular, eco-friendly homes also show what the future of homebuilding could look like

Fulfilling a lifelong wish for a house and a home on a beloved mountain

By John Grollmus

Image: Fulfilling a lifelong wish for a house and a home on a beloved mountain

How to make your holiday decor shine this season

By Azaria Podplesky

Image: How to make your holiday decor shine this season

A kitchen remodel that's designed to be practical, rugged and still beautiful

By Anne McGregor

Image: A kitchen remodel that's designed to be practical, rugged and still beautiful
More »
More Home
All Health & Home
Image: Heartistry: Artistic Wellbeing

Heartistry: Artistic Wellbeing @ Spark Central

Tuesdays, 3-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 3- 6, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander X Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation