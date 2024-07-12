Where to Dine: Pacific to Palouse

click to enlarge Where to Dine: Pacific to Palouse
Young Kwak photo

Stop in at Pacific to Palouse and you might think you've arrived at owner Amber Park's living room.

Park, who's also the owner of Wanderlust Delicato in downtown Spokane, opened the new cozy neighborhood spot in May and features local wines from family-run vineyards, plus a menu of light fare highlighting Washington ingredients from the salty coast to the Idaho border.

It's the perfect counterbalance to Wanderlust, which scratches the travel itch by importing delicacies from far-flung corners of the globe. Instead, Pacific to Palouse celebrates everything that's within reach from our nest in the "Upper Left." Perry's newest neighbor is super family-friendly, from nonalcoholic (NA) drink options to cute children's furniture to even cuter baby Landen, Park's grandson who hangs out at the shop and has already become its beloved, unofficial mascot.

click to enlarge Where to Dine: Pacific to Palouse
Young Kwak photo
Amber Park recently opened Pacific to Palouse in Spokane's South Perry district.

The bar's menu is curated by Park's daughter (and baby Landen's mother), Mariah Brown. Mix-and-match chips and dips give plenty of opportunities for the perfectly tailored snack. You could pair marinated labneh ($8) with sourdough toast points made fresh at Gander & Ryegrass ($3), or Dungeness crab dip ($20) with artisan crackers ($3), or Cougar Gold cheese ($12) with Tim's Cascade potato chips ($3).

PACIFIC TO PALOUSE

1020 S. Perry St., Suite 102

509-960-7569

Tue-Sat 3 pm-10pm

"NA is really a big category right now in the industry," Park says. "There's a lot of people that are

taking a break from alcohol. That's part of the reason for the NA cocktails, in addition to being all ages. My teenage niece or my teenage employees who want to come in and hang out and feel fancy — they can have an NA cocktail, chill and have a snack. More of that neighborhood, family feel."

MORE TO TRY

EMRYS BEER AND MEAD WORKS
21850 E. Wellington Pkwy., Liberty Lake
Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11 am-10 pm, Sun 11 am-8pm

Emrys means "immortal" in Welsh, which fits head brewer and founder of Emrys Beer & Mead Works Thomas Croskrey's undying enthusiasm to bring a meadery to life. The project that's been in the works since 2015 finally celebrated its grand opening in Liberty Lake in June.

Made from honey, "Mead is so wildly different from other alcoholic beverages," Croskrey says. "It's the only one not made out of plants. It is made out of an animal product." Beer is also on tap.

Food options include smashburgers — meat and veggie — as well as griddled bakestones, which are a traditional Welsh sweetbread.

— ELIZA BILLINGHAM

click to enlarge Where to Dine: Pacific to Palouse
Leslie Douglas photo

TAICHI BUBBLE TEA
1227 W. Summit Parkway
Open daily 11 am-8 pm

The Inlander's new Kendall Yard's neighbor, Taichi Bubble Tea, is the franchise's first Inland Northwest location.

Taichi's drink menu features fruit teas, milk teas ($5.50/small, $6.50/large), and smoothies ($6.75) in a wide selection of flavors: jasmine, honeydew, chocolate, kumquat, taro, strawberry, and pineapple, to name a few. Customers can also choose toppings such as tapioca pearls, jelly, popping boba and cheesy milk foam.

Taichi's unique options include the milk crush ($6.75), a combination of frozen fruit and milk that creates a creamy fruit drink, and its zang zang ($5.50/small, $6.50/large), a flavored paste on the inside of a cup filled with milk. Flavors include sweet potato, taro, matcha, chocolate and co-owner Rosseana Kang's favorite, brown sugar.

— LUCY KLEBECK

SAUCED!
11712 E. Montgomery Drive, Spokane Valley
Open Mon-Sat 3-8 pm (9 pm Fri-Sat)

Spokane, it's time to get sauced. Responsibly, of course. Forget the New York slice. Forget Chicago deep dish. Melt your face with Detroit-style pizza, a thick casserole-shaped pizza that's cut into rectangles.

This Midwestern monster is brought to you by the people behind Heritage Bar & Kitchen, who opened a new kitchen at YaYa Brewing Co.'s Spokane Valley tasting room.

You can build your own pizza or try their signature ground beef, onion and dill relish topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese creation. In addition, Sauced! serves up wings, sweet potato fries, onion rings and a couple of bomb salads. You can now officially call Spokane Valley the Inland Midwest.

— ELIZA BILLINGHAM

Tags

South Perry District's new wine bar, Pacific to Palouse, is a cozy celebration of home

By Eliza Billingham

South Perry District's new wine bar, Pacific to Palouse, is a cozy celebration of home

New to downtown Spokane, Wanderlust Delicato offers specialty cheese, cured meat and wine from around the world

By Chey Scott

New to downtown Spokane, Wanderlust Delicato offers specialty cheese, cured meat and wine from around the world
More »

Recipe: Orecchiette with Sungold Tomato Sauce

Recipe: Orecchiette with Sungold Tomato Sauce

Using the freshest ingredients, Chef Cara Anthony brings rustic Italian fare to North Idaho

By Eliza Billingham

Using the freshest ingredients, Chef Cara Anthony brings rustic Italian fare to North Idaho

Ancient Sumerian wisdom and 1960s vibes combine at China Bend Winery

By Will Maupin

Ancient Sumerian wisdom and 1960s vibes combine at China Bend Winery

It's farmers market season across the Inland Northwest, with a place to keep it fresh and local in just about every corner of the region

By Madison Pearson

It's farmers market season across the Inland Northwest, with a place to keep it fresh and local in just about every corner of the region
More »
More Food & Cooking
All Health & Home
Evening Light Lavender Festival

Evening Light Lavender Festival @ Evening Light Lavender Farm

Sat., July 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., July 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • July 11-17, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation