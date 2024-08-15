Inlander staffers nominate their personal picks for Song of the Summer

While the concept of the "Song of the Summer" is often presented as a competition between new songs to declare the most cultural cachet and charting success from June through August, that's a vast oversimplification. Songs of the summer can be hot new singles or old favorites that hit just right during this season. Here are some of the tunes that have defined summer 2024 for the Inlander crew.

"RIGHT BACK TO IT"

BY WAXAHATCHEE

Ever hear a brand new song and think, "There's just no way this song hasn't existed for decades, it sounds way too timeless." Well if you haven't, give Waxahatchee's "Right Back to It" a spin. A humid dose of slow-burning Southern Americana, singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield gorgeously explores both the always-present insecurities and unshakeable beauty of a consistent longtime love that refuses to fade. The calming twang of the banjo strings and MJ Lenderman's reassuring backup vocals capture the beauty of true love without any cloying sugar coating. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

"NOT LIKE US"

BY KENDRICK LAMAR

As a native Los Angeleno, it goes without saying that Kung Fu Kenny is on our rap Mount Rushmore. Kendrick is an intellectual with conscious lyrics that reflect our society — it's no wonder he is the only rap Pulitzer Prize winner. Yet, he is also the perfect example of hip-hop culture, and that is on full display on "Not Like Us," his knockout punch in his diss track rap battle with Drake. Lamar levels heavy accusations at Drake, including calling the Canadian MC a colonizer who uses Black culture for profits. All of this happens under a catchy beat by the party starter producer-DJ Mustard. Lyrics like "Tryna strike a chord, and it's probably A-Minor," sung in A-minor, just underlines the musicianship that makes Kendrick the greatest rapper alive. I said what I said. (VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ)

"360"

BY CHARLI XCX

No thoughts, just Brat. (MADISON PEARSON)

"HOIST THE COLOURS (REMIX)"

BY EXCISION & SULLIVAN KING

If you'd asked me a few weeks ago what I expected my favorite song by any DJ/producer at Shambhala Music Festival would be, I would've never, ever guessed a remix of The Wellermen's "Hoist the Colours." You've almost certainly heard some version of the old school "yo, ho" pirate shanty, but have you heard it with a stupidly pleasing electronic bass drop? Excision and Sullivan King (two of my favorite EDM artists) remixed the song this year, and hearing the tune blasted through massive speakers during Excision's set was both epic and hilarious. I mean, I can't even take myself seriously when I say, "OMG my favorite was the pirate song!!!" (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

"HOT TO GO"

BY CHAPPELL ROAN

A bit obvious, but it's pretty hard to argue Roan isn't the artist of the Summer '24. Besides, I am nothing if not one of the queerest cishet millennial white dudes around. (Yes, I can do the dance. Obviously.) (SS)

"ABANICO"

BY LA GOONY CHONGA

There is not another song in existence that describes how I feel during the summer — hot, sweaty and searching for relief — like this one does. With succinct lyrics like "Qué calor, qué calor, qué sudor / Por favor, por favor / Pásame mi abanico" (simplified translation: "It's hot, please pass me my fan"), Cuban-American rapper La Goony Chonga cements "Abanico" as the song of every summer. (COLTON RASANEN)

"BEAUTIFUL THINGS"

BY BENSON BOONE

Like many millennials, I come across some of the newest trends and songs that are popularized on TikTok unfashionably late, only once Instagram has gotten the youths' hand-me-downs. It's how I came across the catchy song "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone, when I noticed it used in the background of a reel maybe around May or June this year.

The song immediately hit that perfect emotional "in the feels" magic due to its beltable chorus "Please (pause for effect, strumming guitar) stay (pause) I want you, I need you, oh God. Don't (strumming builds!) take (building!) these BEAUTIFUL THINGS THAT I'VE GOT."

After playing it for about the fifth time in a row that first day, I knew it'd make it onto my summer playlist and probably remind me of 2024 for years to come.

Sure enough, it was the song belted by a passionate little girl standing on a boat in a video my friend sent my way a few weeks later. And another version of the tune helped seal in some core memories in July: My friends and I listened to the Punk Goes Pop-style cover of "Beautiful Things" by Our Last Night on our way to see Blink-182 at the Gorge, proving the beltable chorus is also screamable (even with our slightly off-key motormouth abilities). Whether or not you dig (or realize) the religious tones of the song, the sentiment we can all connect with is wanting to hold onto the people and experiences we share — those beautiful things we've got. (SW)

"WHEREVER I GO"

BY JACOB COLLIER (FEAT. LAWRENCE & MICHAEL MCDONALD)

Though the last installment of Jacob Collier's Djesse album series came out earlier this year, this song was always destined to be blasted full volume with the windows down on a hot summer's day. Featuring sibling soul powerhouse group Lawrence and Michael McDonald of Doobie Brothers fame, the song is full of rich harmonies, funky key modulations and strong vocals from Clyde and Gracie Lawrence that keep this song playing on an endless loop wherever I go. (MP)

"I LIKE THE WAY YOU KISS ME"

BY ARTEMAS

A pure hit of sweaty, sexy sleaze, Artemas' smash single seems tailor made for the TikTok age. It's immensely danceable, gets directly to the point, oozes with dark charisma and seemingly burrows into your skull till it's on a permanent loop. It's the perfect messy makeout music for a fling that likely won't last past the summer. (SS)

"EKAN"

BY XAVIER WULF

Xavier Wulf inhabits his own lane as a rapper and often utilizes inspiration from nerd culture. You can expect Wulf to deliver smooth yet aggressive lyrics on low-end hypnotic beats. "Ekans" details the paranoid threat of a snake hiding by referencing the titular slithering Pokémon. Further nerdy nods like the line, "I think I'm gang, Orca, I'm in Mordor with the Orcs" give me the needed fuel to hype myself. (VCM)

"HUMBUG MOUNTAIN SONG"

BY FRUIT BATS

Some people are having a Brat summer, while others are having a laid-back, indie folk-fueled summer. (As indicated above, I'm in both camps, but we're talking about the latter at the moment.) On "Humbug Mountain Song," Fruit Bats frontman Eric D. Johnson provides an anthem for those too crunchy for the club with this textbook folk song about sun, being young, growing older and enjoying life to the fullest extent. (MP)

"SOUP"

BY REMI WOLF

I've always been one for the bit, which is why I love telling people that my favorite song right now is just called "Soup." Beyond the joke though, Remi Wolf's powerful vocals here stealthily mask a sense of yearning unbecoming of the summer months. This song makes me want to roll down the windows and sing along at the top of my lungs during a long drive while wondering who's going to pick up the soup for me. (CR)

"WHATEVER SHE WANTS"

BY BRYSON TILLER

Many would say Bryson Tiller "fell off" from music relevance with a mediocre sophomore album, but his self-titled third album released in April this year quieted all doubters. I too missed the "old Bryson Tiller," but "Whatever She Wants" delivers everything frustrated fans needed: a bass-heavy and dance-friendly beat, call-and-response lyrics, and a depiction of boastful consumerism concealing a love song. (VCM)

"ENDLESS BUMMER"

BY WEEZER

While it might not be the most obvious Weezer pick for song of the summer (See: "Island in the Sun" or "Feels Like Summer"), the band's White Album is arguably its album with the best and most cohesive summer vibes. And in my opinion, no summer playlist is complete without this homage to the 1974 Beach Boys album, Endless Summer. (MP) ♦