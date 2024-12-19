Five strains for a trip down memory lane

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may have wrapped up earlier this month after nearly two years on the road, but that won't stop us from taking a trip down the cannabis memory lane. Whether you're looking to go back all the way to the 1960s and smoke like a hippie, experience the most contemporary cannabis on the market, or stop somewhere in between, you'll find what you're looking for in one of these five strains.

COLOMBIAN GOLD

A classic strain that was among the most common varieties of cannabis available to hippies of the 1960s, Colombian Gold was first grown in the mountains of the South American country from which it takes its name. In the decades since it first appeared in the United States, the strain's potency has increased, but it retains a typical, uplifting sativa profile. Potency now typically reaches into the 20% range. True to its name, golden hairs stand out on a background of the frosty white flower.

WHITE WIDOW

First appearing in the 1990s from growers in the Netherlands, White Widow quickly became one of the most popular strains out there — a position it maintains to this day. A sativa-dominant but fairly well-balanced hybrid, White Widow has been a go-to for consumers looking for moderate potency. High-quality varieties show a super crystalline exterior with a highly sticky feel. In 1995, during the early days of its popularity, it took home top honors atCannabis Cup.

SOUR DIESEL

Another strain that exploded onto the scene in the 1990s, Sour Diesel is a prototypical example of a dank and gassy smoke. Technically a hybrid, but overwhelmingly on the sativa side of things, Sour Diesel produces an energetic high. The strain is a descendant of the Colombian Gold that ruled the '60s, through a family tree that went from the original ancestor through two versions of Skunk strains before becoming the Sour Diesel we know today. It's popular among the hip-hop community, with many artists name-dropping it in songs and Wiz Khalifa calling it his personal favorite.

BLUE DREAM

The California cannabis scene has produced plenty of notable strains over the years, but in the early 2000s, after the state legalized medical marijuana, its output boomed. One of those early new millennium creations was Blue Dream, which remains popular among medical consumers. A cross of Blueberry and Haze, the former's flavor profile is dominant while the strain's Haze ancestry contributes to the creative push felt by many consumers. The strain is known for its blended effects profile that combines mental stimulation with physical relaxation.

SUPER BOOF

First grown in 2019, Super Boof is the most recent stop on this tour through the eras, and it has exploded in popularity in the years since. Named Strain of the Year by Leafly in 2024, Super Boof represents the cutting edge of cannabis strain development. According to Leafly research, no other strain saw its market share grow as much in 2024. It was also the most recommended new strain according to a large budtender survey conducted by Leafly. Originating as a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Black Cherry Punch, Super Boof is a true hybrid.