Question of the Week

JEFF O'CONNOR

Being off for this summer. I've practiced medicine for a long time, I'm teaching at the medical school now. Summers here are beautiful, [my wife and I] are going to take a nice road trip west to visit friends

What states are you going to?

California, Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana.







ERIN POWERS

I'm just excited to hang out with friends, walk around in the sun, go to the beach or the Cove.

What beach are you going to go to?

The Cove at Coeur d'Alene or something like that.















TIFFANY MOUSSA

I'm going to Spain with my friend for her birthday next month, so I'm super excited. And hanging out with friends, going to lakes, just chilling.

What are you going to do in Spain?

We're going to Barcelona and then we're going to go to a bunch of concerts, so we're seeing a lot of EDM type people like Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Fisher... I'm super excited.







BRADY CAMPBELL

I am looking forward to disappearing into the woods a lot. Fly fishing, sitting in the river, camping, backpacking.

Where do you like to go?

I go all over the place — Montana, a lot; North Idaho; north of Sandpoint there's a lot of trails I take up there.











JULIA SCHUMAN

For it to start. [laughs] My favorite thing to do is kayak on the water up at Long Lake, so that's what I'm excited for, and I don't think it's going to be a blistering hot summer as in the past. I'm looking forward to being outside.

















6/5/24, KENDALL YARDS