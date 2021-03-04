Tavolàta's downtown Spokane location hopes for May opening

By

Renovations are moving along at the new downtown Spokane location of Seattle-based Tavolàta restaurant on the first floor of the Old City Hall building (221 N. Wall), most recently home of an Olive Garden restaurant.

Chef Ethan Stowell, CEO and founder of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, which operates 14 eateries in the Seattle area, says his team is currently planning for Tavolàta Spokane to open sometime in May.

"We're almost done with construction. It's looking great," Stowell says. "We want to get ourselves in a place where we know nothing is going to get rolled back and we can open and know we'll be open for an extended period without rolling back."

In addition to the 5,000-square-foot Tavolàta, Stowell and partners are simultaneously working on a smaller eatery inside the Wonder Building (835 N. Post) as part of the historic space's first-floor food hall. Called Bosco, it's located in the northwest corner, adjacent to High Tide Lobster Bar.

Related
Alyssa Agee, left, and Aaron Hein, co-owners of People’s Waffle, at their new downtown Spokane restaurant set to open this spring.

People's Waffle and Emma Rue's cocktail bar coming to corner spot in downtown Spokane

"We're excited to have that open space, and the Saturday farmers market there," Stowell says. "We'll have an outdoor area for summertime, and we're looking forward to doing events out there of all kinds."

Bosco should open around the same time as Tavolàta, in May, he adds.

Stowell says his expansion to Spokane's thriving market was planned well before the global pandemic upended the restaurant industry.

Related
Garland Brew Werks owners TJ and Sarah Wallin pictured when Community Pint opened in 2017.

New brewery Garland Brew Werks on the way

"I would say, more than anything, the pandemic just slowed things down rather than made [expanding] an ideal time," he says. "For us, we'd already decided to do this. The pandemic has been hard on restaurants, but we take it as it is and try to make the best decisions as time goes by."

Tavolàta's menu here will be similar to its Seattle counterparts, but as with all locations Stowell says chefs have some creative flexibility.

"We'll have core menu items, like our rigatoni pasta, which we sell more than any other menu item in our entire company," he says. "At this one, we have a larger bar, and we want to have a strong and powerful happy hour offering that people can enjoy. Tavolàta is always a lively place where you can have a meal that's not overly serious, but delicious."

Trending

To truly understand love is to know and practice radical love
Minari, Saint Maud and more of the best streaming offerings that early 2021 has to offer
NYC "super rock" heroes the Fleshtones approach 50 years together with a raucous new album
Can WSU afford to keep pouring millions into athletics while other departments shrink?
The Pivot Spokane storytellers are back, live and online
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Tables Waiting"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Openings

New brewery Garland Brew Werks on the way

By Chey Scott

Garland Brew Werks owners TJ and Sarah Wallin pictured when Community Pint opened in 2017.

With dining regulations in constant flux, business owners and chefs are getting creative to reach customers

By Chey Scott

A honeysuckle rose latte (left) Marooned cocktail jar (back) and a Rind &amp; Wheat jalape&ntilde;o cheese scone, pink madeline and jalape&ntilde;o cheese danish at Hey Y'all.

Eastern Washington restaurants move to 25 percent indoors, plus some new spots in North Idaho

By Carrie Scozzaro and Chey Scott

Different name, same delicious pie: Veraci is now Versalia Pizza.

Cascadia Public House is opening a second location; applications now open for Spokane County hospitality grant

By Chey Scott

Cascadia co-ownerJustin Oliveri. |Jennifer DeBarros photo
More »

Latest in Food News

New brewery Garland Brew Werks on the way

By Chey Scott

Garland Brew Werks owners TJ and Sarah Wallin pictured when Community Pint opened in 2017.

People's Waffle and Emma Rue's cocktail bar coming to corner spot in downtown Spokane

By Chey Scott

Alyssa Agee, left, and Aaron Hein, co-owners of People’s Waffle, at their new downtown Spokane restaurant set to open this spring.

CHEAP EATS: From burritos to smoothie bowls, sandwiches to sushi, everything here is under $15

The Grinder from Gander &amp; Ryegrass&#10;

With dining regulations in constant flux, business owners and chefs are getting creative to reach customers

By Chey Scott

A honeysuckle rose latte (left) Marooned cocktail jar (back) and a Rind &amp; Wheat jalape&ntilde;o cheese scone, pink madeline and jalape&ntilde;o cheese danish at Hey Y'all.
More »

Readers also liked…

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.

Newly opened in Hayden, Belle's Brunch House serves classic brunch fare all day long

By Carrie Scozzaro

Belle's serves tasty and Instagram-worthy dishes.

There's an increasing number of breweries around the region operating at a small scale

By Derek Harrison

For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss checks his mash tun while brewing a New England-style IPA.

The new chef at North Hill on Garland talks goals, her love of Vietnamese pho and influential local chefs

By Chey Scott

Chef Kadra Evans.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Feast@Home: Mercer Wine

Thu., March 4, 6-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 4-10, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation