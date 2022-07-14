Brittney Griner's guilty plea and Washington state's language shift show two nations grappling with cannabis in different ways

click to enlarge Cannabis is the word in Washington state.

Last week brought two stories showing how wildly different cannabis regulation can be in different parts of the world. One story saw a relatively small jurisdiction attempt to make what it sees as progress, while the other focused on a massive nation enforcing a prohibition approach.

CALLING IT CANNABIS

The state of Washington has decided that when it comes to cannabis, words matter. Specifically, the word "cannabis" instead of the word "marijuana." The origins of the word "marijuana" are in 19th-century Mexico, where it was not inherently pejorative. However, the word was adopted by anti-cannabis policymakers in the United States who used its association with Mexico to stoke racist conspiracies and paint cannabis use in a negative light nearly a century ago.

Back in April, the state Legislature passed House Bill 1210 recognizing the racist and pejorative origins of the word "marijuana" in policy. The bill required the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) replace all uses of the word "marijuana" with "cannabis." Last week, the state Liquor and Cannabis Board approved a rule bringing the language that the Board uses into line with the RCW.

A GUILTY PLEA IN RUSSIA

Back in February, eight-time WNBA All-Star and U.S. Women's National Team player Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport, on drug charges relating to allegedly having THC-containing vape cartridges in her luggage as she tried to enter the country from the United States. Her arrest came just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began just a few days later in late February. The star center for the Phoenix Mercury was set to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian team competing in EuroLeague, during the WNBA's offseason — foreign women's sports leagues often offer more lucrative contracts than American-based leagues, leading to star players spending their "offseason" playing for teams overseas. Griner was arrested on drug charges and has been held in Russian jails since her arrest.

Last week, Griner pleaded guilty to a charge of large-scale possession of illicit drugs, a crime which carries up to a 10-year jail term in Russia. Griner claims she packed her bags in haste and neglected to remove the THC cartridges — which are legal in Arizona — prior to boarding her flight to Russia.

The spotlight will likely continue to shine on Griner, even after her guilty plea, considering Russia's dubious human rights record and currently sour international relations, which makes her a potential option for a prisoner swap with the U.S. or its allies. ♦