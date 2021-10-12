Citizens' Advisory Council moves closer to getting racist statue removed from downtown Spokane

L

click to enlarge John R. Monaghan is the subject of a prominent Spokane statue that includes harmful and racist stereotypes of Pacific Islanders.

t’s a manifestation of ongoing harm. It represents historic and ongoing injury," explains Veta Schlimgen, an associate professor of history at Gonzaga University asked to serve on the advisory council to provide historical context.



"When [the statue] went up, it commemorated the death of a young community member, but why it was important to remember him is because he was murdered by 'savages,' and that language discriminates against and diminishes the personhood of Samoans," Schlimgen continues, referencing the wording and images on a bronze plaque at the base of the statue.



"And this is very consistent over 20th century and even into 21st, the reference of Samoans as savages," she says. "It’s continually a source of injury and hurt, and this is why we think the statue and its sentiment, they all need to go. We need to get rid of it so we can start to heal."

