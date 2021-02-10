Dressing the Abbey

D ownton Abbey premiered in the U.S. a full decade ago, and today, more than five years after concluding its six-season run, the period drama remains one of the most acclaimed British costume dramas of all time. Several of those elegant costumes from the series about a family of British aristocrats and their domestic servants are coming to Spokane. This spring, the MAC hosts Dressing the Abbey, a traveling exhibit featuring more than three dozen original costumes from the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning show. The pieces span the series' timeline from 1912 to the mid-1920s, and savvy fans may recognize exactly who and when each exquisite piece was worn among characters like the Lord and Lady Grantham, their three daughters and household employees. As of the exhibit's opening in early February, the MAC can only offer private, small group tours by reservation, so make sure to snag tickets online. Feb. 9-May 2, open Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm. $7-$12. Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org (456-3931)

She Traveled Solo: Strong Women in the Early 20th Century

Humanities Washington's winter Speakers Bureau schedule is packed with enlightening, educational talks, including this upcoming presentation by writer, recreationist and artist Tessa Hulls. Like all pandemic-time events, these talks have moved online for safety, a move that also increases access to audiences across the state and beyond. (Visit humanities.org for the complete schedule of upcoming talks.) Hulls' "She Traveled Solo" was inspired by her own solo journey, a 5,000-mile trek by bike from Southern California to Maine, during which she was constantly told "women can't travel alone." Undeterred and curious, she began researching women who bravely blazed their own trails a century before her. Hulls discovered fellow explorers, mountaineers and performers who defied expectations, too, and whose stories had largely been forgotten, until now. Tue, Feb. 16 at 2 pm. Free. Online; details at humanities.org

Cabin Fever Gardening Symposium

While last year's annual spring gardening symposium became a last-minute cancellation due to the newly arrived threat of COVID-19, organizers with the Spokane County Master Gardener Foundation had more time to plan for a virtual format in 2021. Held online across three weeks, the 2021 Cabin Fever symposium begins in late February with professional horticulturist Karen Chapman's keynote presentation titled "How to Create Captivating Gardens." Then, throughout March, participants can attend any of the symposium's 12 online classes, as well as log in to weekly Friday chats with each week's speakers. Classes cover topics ranging from container gardening to getting rid of your lawn, and from pruning to deer-resistant garden design. Find the full class schedule online; registration is now open. Feb. 24-March 19. $50. mgfsc.org

March for Meals Mall Crawl

Lace up your walking shoes for a morning mall walk, all for a good cause. This year's annual March for Meals, benefiting Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels, is set to take place simultaneously inside NorthTown Mall and Spokane Valley Mall. Registrants can participate virtually or in person by following social distancing protocol. The annual walk kicks off a monthlong celebration and fundraising campaign to help GSC Meals on Wheels carry out its mission of making sure local seniors are able to live healthy, happy, independent lives. All registrants have the chance to receive swag bags, trophies, door prizes and more. Fri, March 5 from 8-10 am. $20 (each participant ages 16+). Spokane Valley and NorthTown Malls. gscmealsonwheels.org/events (924-6976)

