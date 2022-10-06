Expand your dining horizons with special tasting menus, classes, dinner shows and more

Remember that time you were dining out and surprised by your server singing "Happy Birthday" and carrying a cake? Special moments like that are built into today's culinary industry.

When it comes to creating an elevated culinary experience, for example, few places excel like the COEUR D'ALENE RESORT. In addition to Beverly's for special occasions — or just because — and lakeside dining at Dockside, which has reinstated its popular Sunday brunch, the Resort regularly curates culinary events like its recent Whiskey Barrel Weekend (pictured above).

The two-day event featured whiskey tastings ($85), a cocktail-making class ($50), a whiskey-themed dinner ($150) and, of course, overnight stay and golf packages. Visit cdaresort.com for more info on the Resort's next food and drink focused event, like regularly scheduled beer- and wine-pairing dinners at Beverly's and other venues.

In addition to the four venues featured in this year's Dining Out issue, we collected a range of other eventful culinary experiences for our readers to enjoy at various price points and levels of immersion.

TASTING EVENTS

Thirsty for more events? PURGATORY CRAFT BEER & WHISKEY BAR (thepurgatory.com) has a bourbon-paired dinner ($120) coming up on Oct. 12. A week or so later, Spokane-based DRY FLY DISTILLING (dryflydistilling.com) is presenting a spirit-forward, four-course dinner, on Oct. 20 ($100).

Many of our region's fine dining spots regularly host special wine pairing dinners. In Spokane, check out CLINKERDAGGER (clinkerdagger.com) and TAVOLÀTA (ethanstowellrestaurants.com) for such events. In North Idaho, special dinners are occasionally hosted by VINE & OLIVE (vineandolivecda.com), COLLECTIVE KITCHEN PUBLIC HOUSE (facebook.com/collectivekitchenpublichouse), SATAY BISTRO (sataybistro.com) and DISH AT DOVER BAY (dishatdoverbay.com).

Beer drinkers should also keep tabs on their favorite breweries, including locals like LUMBERBEARD BREWING (lumberbeardbrewing.com), YAYA BREWING (yayabrewing.com), and WHISTLE PUNK BREWING CO. (whistlepunkbrewing.com), which have collaborated with local chefs and restaurants to showcase their crafts.

Young Kwak photo Masselow's Steakhouse.

CHEF'S CHOICE

With great risk comes great reward, as the saying goes. Adventurous diners at MASSELOW'S STEAKHOUSE (northernquest.com) can be rewarded with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on Oct. 31 when the restaurant presents "See No Evil" ($75), literally a blind tasting event. Diners will be asked to don a blindfold as executive chef Tanya Broesder guides them through an assortment of interesting and exotic dishes. Costumes are optional at this spooky culinary event.

Located in Moscow, LODGEPOLE (lodgepolerestaurant.com) also offers seasonally-inspired, five-course meals ($90), with optional wine pairings.

The Japanese equivalent to chef's choice is omakase, whereby the chef chooses which nigiri, sashimi and other sushi to serve you. Ask about this option at your favorite Japanese restaurant, like TAKARA JAPANESE CUISINE & SUSHI in Coeur d'Alene and WAVE SUSHI ISLAND GRILL in Spokane, among many others.

Young Kwak photo Hogwash Whiskey Den.

A TOUCH OF CLASS

It's never too late to learn something new. For mastering mixology, RAISING THE BAR founder Renee Cebula (raisingthebarnw.com) regularly teams up with local venues like HOGWASH WHISKEY DEN (drinkhogwash.com) to create cocktail-themed events. On Oct.16, Cebula will be at EMMA RUE'S (emmarues.com) for a hands-on exploration of absinthe ($85).

Head to the source for a cocktail class ($50) featuring UP NORTH DISTILLERY'S assortment of spirits, held the third Wednesday of every month at the North Idaho distillery's Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar (upnorthdistillery.com).

For cooking classes, check the calendars at CULINARY STONE (culinarystone.com) in Coeur d'Alene and THE KITCHEN ENGINE (thekitchenengine.com) in Spokane.

DINNER & A SHOW

Also known as "dinner theater," this is a throwback to a time when people sat around tables to watch performances, versus in stadium or theater-style seating. Modern versions manifest locally in such events as raqs sharqi performances, better known as bellydancing, which you can find alongside Mediterranean food at LEBANON RESTAURANT & CAFÉ (facebook.com/lebanon509). Although there is no cost for the events, which are typically held once a month, reservations are required.

If you plan to attend Crime Scene Entertainment's murder mystery events, be prepared to play the part. Tickets to both "Cranberries, Turkey and Murder!" on Nov. 12 and "T'was the Night Before Murder" on Dec. 10 ($57 each) at COEUR D'ALENE FRESH WINE BAR (freshwinebar.com) include a beverage of choice and tasty charcuterie.

Food-paired entertainment isn't just for dinner. Start your Sundays with Nova Caine and company for a rousing good time at GLOBE BAR & KITCHEN (globespokane.com) for its popular drag brunch. Get there early (doors open at 10 am) to get a seat and order off the special brunch menu, including "topless" mimosas. ♦