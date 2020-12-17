Readers respond to a guest column calling out Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers for signing on in support of a Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential election

click to enlarge Wilson Criscione photo Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Elisabeth Page: You added your name to a lawsuit that tried to throw out the legal votes of millions of Americans. You aligned yourself with a man calling for states to leave the union. At its worst, it is treason and voter suppression. At its best, it is behavior unbecoming a member of the United States Congress. For shame Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.



Geoff Carson: She would do anything to keep her radical right constituents riled up. She is the worst example of a leader.

John Ferris: Her shamelessly cynical signing of this sham document deserves a political reckoning next election. Surely there must be a Republican or Democrat in the 5th District with more scruples?

Michele Miller: Hero; Standing up against the suppression even though she knows she'll get backlash. Thanks, Cathy!

Bill Krels: So you're OK with throwing out other people's votes as long as it suits your personal agenda?

Lyn Cunningham: Please step up to challenge her. We need better representation now more than ever.

Sandra Felix Foy: I actually wrote to her to call out this despicable behavior. Of course, it is a continuation of her usual.

Lorna Hartman: I'm in her constituency. Have disagreed with her heavily in the past, but this is beyond disagreeing on political stances. This is her disagreeing with the system, period. A system you don't uphold, you shouldn't be governing, at any level.

Rebecca Shanna: More garbage reporting ... only one-sided and extremely hateful.

Don Lamp: Contact her and tell her she ought to resign. I just did.

Barb Laidlaw Murphy: What we need to do is get a viable candidate to run against her. Not quite kidding when I say don't we have a retired astronaut we can get.

Chris Warren: Simple solution ... the Constitution says that these representatives should not be seated come January.

Elizabeth Lochte: Eastern WA Republicans are loyal. That's the only thing they care about. Is there an R next to her name? We need term limits to get rid of career politicians on both sides.

Mickey Lonchar: Being a shameless political hack has served her well these past 16 years.

Mark Joplin: All commenters that are against her should also show outrage about the way Trump was treated by the Dems.

Charlene Evans: She is doing a fine job. Exactly why we voted her in. Unlike all the left-wing buffoons who are running in circles trying to prop old Joe up.

Karen Madsen Blaine: The House has the power to sanction all members who signed on to this sedition.

David Newton: She has to go for no other reason than this. But she is from a heavily red district and will win again, I am afraid, as they vote for her no matter how bad she is. And this is from someone who voted for her a few times back. ♦