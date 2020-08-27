Guide Give 2020: A Call to Action

click to enlarge Jon Lepper photo Paloma the horse and Pete Jagoda at River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary.

Give Guide, the Inlander’s annual ode to nonprofits and local difference makers, is usually one of our feel-good issues, jam-packed with uplifting stories of generous people and organizations rising to the occasion. Yes, this year we still have plenty of that good news, but also some bad: The coronavirus pandemic has hammered many of our nonprofits and charities at a time when the community desperately needs them.



So, as always, implicit in our Give Guide is a call to action: If you have time or money to pitch in and help, there’s plenty of good work to be done.

In this guide, for starters, you’ll learn how local groups are distributing millions of pounds of food to our hungry neighbors. You’ll also hear about lifesaving efforts to change the way we view mental health and suicide and how countless organizations are rallying around our kids who are facing unprecedented challenges. As a director of one nonprofit tells us, “We have a child crisis on our hands like we’ve never seen before in the history of this country.”

Not sure how you can help? Read on: