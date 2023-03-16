Move on from winter with some warm weather weed

By

click to enlarge Move on from winter with some warm weather weed

Winter just won't let go of its grip on the Inland Northwest this year. Fortunately, for those of us who've grown tired of the cold and the snow, spring is just around the corner. Though why wait for the weather to change when you can change your mindset with some tropical-themed cannabis?

Try one of these three classic strains to bring some warm vibes into your life, even if Mother Nature isn't quite ready for it.

All three strains are widely available at dispensaries around the region. Just make sure to consult a budtender before buying, as product naming regulations are scant and producers sometimes take liberties with what they call their strains.

MAUI WOWIE

Aptly named, Maui Wowie's roots originally grew in the fertile volcanic soil and tropical weather of Hawaii. One of the older strains around, Maui Wowie has been a favorite since the Summer of Love. Its popularity in the 1960s brought the wrath of the federal government to the islands in the 1970s with the so-called "Operation Green Harvest," which saw law enforcement skim the islands in helicopters searching for cannabis farms to destroy.

Leafly, a website that reviews cannabis strains, analyzed Maui Wowie and found that myrcene is the dominant terpene in this standard-bearer of a sativa.

TROPICAL RUNTZ

A relative newcomer on the cannabis scene, Tropical Runtz is a cross between Tropic Truffle and Runtz, a strain made famous with countless mentions in rap songs over the past few years. With a sweet and citrusy flavor profile, Tropical Runtz is a great strain for consumers who prefer taste over skunk.

At 23 to 24 percent THC, Tropical Runtz is a prototypical modern strain that packs a real punch. Leafly's analysis found that limonene was this citrusy sativa-dominant hybrid strain's second-most prominent terpene.

TROPICANA COOKIES

Another relative newcomer, Tropicana Cookies was originally bred as a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie. Strong citrus and orange flavors from Tangie along with sweet, creamy notes from the Girl Scout Cookies make for a smooth, summery smoke.

The strain won first place in the sativa category at the 2019 IC420 Growers Cup at the Cannabis Culture Awards.

Consumer reports on cannabis website Weed Maps show common effects from Tropicana Cookies as uplifting, happy and energetic, making it a fairly typical sativa-dominant hybrid. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Spring Varietals"

