On the Street

Do you consider geese in urban areas a nuisance?

click to enlarge comment1-1-4e5f7367e75964ff.jpg

Greg Francis: It really is the poop. When I worked at Gonzaga, there were tons of geese that hung around Lake Arthur and the soccer field. They were never an issue but dodging all of their leavings kept you on your toes.

Brock Johnson: I don't think they are a nuisance. You just need to give them their deserved space. You can never be too sure with geese. Those darned wild turkeys are a true nuisance no matter where you live though. They cause trouble in my neighborhood every year.

Brandy Wagner: No, I love seeing any wildlife in the city. They are not a nuisance, they are nature. Only people completely out of touch with nature think they are a nuisance. In that case, it's the people who are wrong and need to do some soul searching.

McCall Melanie: Yes. They are my mortal enemy. I cannot count the pounds of poop I had to sweep off a dock at a camp I worked at one summer.

Derrick Oliver: Probably not as much of a nuisance as they find us.

Mary Olsen Schumacher: They're a nuisance everywhere humans congregate. I despise them. Stick to the forests, swamps and savannahs, birds! Or stay wherever you go in the fall. I hear it's nice there.

Christina Weber: I honestly don't mind them as long as they don't attack me while I'm minding my own business. If they do attack, then they're assholes.

Jack O'Dea: I didn't mind until that time I complained online about the irresponsible people who weren't picking up after their pets and was promptly informed the mess was from geese. Embarrassing. Duh.

Taylor Peterson: You wanna know what? You got a problem with Canada gooses, you got a problem with me, and I suggest you let that one marinate.

Skye Deasy: No. Animals are following their instincts, we're the pest in their house. Geese are important to the environment. Humans, not at all. ♦


EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

