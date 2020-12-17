On the Street

What's your favorite, or least favorite, holiday song?

click to enlarge comment1-1-29de70533ca2b586.jpg

Christina Weber: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" sung by Judy Garland. The song just wants you to be happy and light and her voice is so soothing, like your mom singing to you when you're a kid and letting you know that whatever is wrong in the world is going to work out in the end.

Melody Daines: My favorite is "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" by Barenaked Ladies & Sarah McLachlan. They put their own spin on a stuffy old classic and made it really fun. I can't hold still when I hear it.

Brigette Cole: Favorite is a toss-up between "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" by Bing Crosby and David Bowie and "Mele Kalikimaka" by Bing Crosby with the Andrew Sisters.

Paul Richard Stave: "Merry Christmas, Here's to Many More" by Relient K. Optimistic song about dealing with holiday depression. No, it's really good.

Kristina Marie: My favorite is "Merry Christmas, Darling" by the Carpenters. The Carpenters' Christmas Portrait is usually the first and last Christmas album my mom plays every year and it's been that way my whole life, so it has stuck with me.

Andi Utigard: My favorite is "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby. It makes my heart feel like I am home even if I am hundreds of miles away. My least favorite is "Little Drummer Boy;" there is no way that the brand-new baby Jesus smiled at him, and who thought drums would be a good gift for a brand-new baby?

Trina Cleveland-Horan: "Last Christmas" is my least favorite because it is so overplayed, repetitive, cheesy, and the only version I barely tolerate is by Wham! My favorite song is by Andy Williams called "Christmas Bells."

Gavin Rider: The worst is "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee. I worked in a record store for years, and this song is on every holiday CD compilation ever pressed. So, every 30 minutes the disc changer would change, and we'd hear it again. And again. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On The Street"

Tags

Trending

A holiday streaming guide for unsung Christmas classics, Scrooge-friendly holiday hits and this year's Oscar hopefuls
How Joey Cordeau became king of the mountain
TV specials that will get both parents and kids in the holiday spirit
Biden needs to go beyond a Trump reset
Three Birdies Bakery's owner shares tips for making fabulous cookies at home as she wraps up a busy year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Biden needs to go beyond a Trump reset

By Jonathan Thompson

Joe Biden has an opportunity to rebuild better than before.

Readers respond to a guest column calling out Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers for signing on in support of a Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential election

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region

By Josh Kelety

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Crescent Windows at the Grand

Crescent Windows at the Grand @ Davenport Grand Hotel

Through Jan. 3, 2021

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation