Christina Weber: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" sung by Judy Garland. The song just wants you to be happy and light and her voice is so soothing, like your mom singing to you when you're a kid and letting you know that whatever is wrong in the world is going to work out in the end.

Melody Daines: My favorite is "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" by Barenaked Ladies & Sarah McLachlan. They put their own spin on a stuffy old classic and made it really fun. I can't hold still when I hear it.

Brigette Cole: Favorite is a toss-up between "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" by Bing Crosby and David Bowie and "Mele Kalikimaka" by Bing Crosby with the Andrew Sisters.

Paul Richard Stave: "Merry Christmas, Here's to Many More" by Relient K. Optimistic song about dealing with holiday depression. No, it's really good.

Kristina Marie: My favorite is "Merry Christmas, Darling" by the Carpenters. The Carpenters' Christmas Portrait is usually the first and last Christmas album my mom plays every year and it's been that way my whole life, so it has stuck with me.

Andi Utigard: My favorite is "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby. It makes my heart feel like I am home even if I am hundreds of miles away. My least favorite is "Little Drummer Boy;" there is no way that the brand-new baby Jesus smiled at him, and who thought drums would be a good gift for a brand-new baby?

Trina Cleveland-Horan: "Last Christmas" is my least favorite because it is so overplayed, repetitive, cheesy, and the only version I barely tolerate is by Wham! My favorite song is by Andy Williams called "Christmas Bells."

Gavin Rider: The worst is "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee. I worked in a record store for years, and this song is on every holiday CD compilation ever pressed. So, every 30 minutes the disc changer would change, and we'd hear it again. And again. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.