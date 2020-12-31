On the Street

What are you looking forward to in 2021?

Deborah Wasbrekke: Hugs, travel, hugs, dinners with friends, seeing doctors, nurses and first responders have time to rest and be with their families. Hugs!

Megan Boileau: Hoping that we can still really support local businesses like we are now and to be more compassionate towards each other again!

Judy Scheive McCarty: Eating in a restaurant, no more Trump, hopefully no more COVID, seeing people's smiles and being able to hug, and being able to travel again!!!

Elisabeth Page: Seeing my students in person, greeting them at the door with hugs and smiles, and sending my own to school where the only thing I'm worried about them getting is lice.

Dawn Kasprow Wolski: Phew. Being closer to 2022? I am only cautiously optimistic. The arts are a LONG way out in this state from any shred of normalcy.

Kim Kaiser Dupree: More kindness I hope. I think if we empathized more with our brothers and sisters we may ease up a bit. So many opinions and it's time to stop hating and belittling even if we disagree. It's time for perspective and walking in others' shoes.

Rebecca McLain Chesterman: Looking forward to seeing people's smiles again.

Michelle Sheppard-Bowles: I'm really looking forward to hugging my family again. I miss hugs so much that I might just start hugging strangers as soon as it's safe.

Felicia Diamond: Seeing my sister. Hopefully not canceling trips that are planned.

Emily Livingston: Turning 30! My husband's 30th was March 2020, and we didn't get to celebrate properly. So we are going to both celebrate turning 30 in 2021.

Bill Shannon: The return of March Madness, and the Zags winning their first National Championship. ♦

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

© 2020 Inlander
