Question of the Week

ABIGAIL STAPLES

If I could create my own parade, it would be about giving back and helping others no matter what you look like, who you are, what you represent. If you're willing to help, that's all that matters.









Like a Pride, cultural, everything parade. All the pride parade. Every kind of pride parade.









AMENADIEL FERGUSON

Honestly, a heritage one. So, all of the different heritages, because I know that Spokane is such a diverse area. We need more representation on that diversity.

Who would lead the parade?

Our most influential people of color in our community.





KATIE HOLYK

I am honestly happy with the St. Paddy's Day one.

Is there a new float that you would like to see added?

Maybe a rainbow with a pot of gold.









STACY KACZOR

I wouldn't create a new one. The St. Patrick's Day parade was great.

















Interviews by Jami Nelson