April 27, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

On The Street 

What is your favorite Beatles song?

comment1-1-62656b90c5ef487b.jpg

TYLER CORNETT

It's on Help, "I've Just Seen a Face." It's a good pop song.

What is your favorite Beatles album?

I like Rubber Soul, because it was before they got all psychedelic and drugged-out. There's a little bit of that, and it's still British Invasion pop stuff.

comment1-2-5f85a97e65bcd310.jpg

IAN MILES

Hmmm. Not big on the Beatles.

What impact do you think the Beatles had?

As far as song structure, they made and established one that nearly everyone follows.

comment1-3-e7d2c62385e679e5.jpg

TANNER STOLZ

"Here Comes the Sun."

Do you still listen to the Beatles?

Every once in a while, but not too much.


comment1-4-e39aeff900949f30.jpg

TIM JENNINGS

I've always heard Sgt. Pepper was great. I'm a hip-hop guy, so I have heard a lot of their music sampled.

What impact do you think the Beatles had?

They were an iconic group. They had an impression on the States, and you can still hear it to this day.

comment1-5-39547ce24ae8814c.jpg

GARY HOGAN

"Yesterday." It makes me think of yesterday, I guess.

What's your favorite album?

I guess Rubber Soul. It came out when I was in grade school.

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

More Comment »

Tags:

Latest in Comment

Readers also liked…

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri
Spokane Social Sketch

Spokane Social Sketch @ Boots Bakery & Lounge

Last Sunday of every month, 2-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Nation & World

green zone

Briefs

marijuana

do something

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation