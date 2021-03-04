Dining Destination: Post Falls, Hayden & Worley

Republic Kitchen + Taphouse's chicken sandwich.

Like most places, the dining scene took a dip in North Idaho last year but has rebounded strongly with plenty of places open for dine in and takeout and happy to have your patronage.

In Post Falls, it's all about the pub grub, from steakhouses to true taphouses. New to the scene is TETON HOUSE, which is an old hand at the restaurant biz. This is the second location for the owners, whose original spot was in southern Idaho's Snake River Valley. If you're into meat, Teton House has you covered with smoked, grilled, fried and roasted. For the Great Dine Out, they're offering their signature 16-ounce prime rib, slow-roasted and tender, with cheesy au gratin potatoes, and a choice of soup or salad ($30).

Tucked into a small strip mall off Spokane Street, THE FILLING STATION is a Post Falls hole-in-the-wall that just happens to have a knockout selection of craft beers, from barrel-aged, hoppy and stouts to sours and ciders. Pop in for pizza Chicago style, deep dish with your choice of toppings, from sausage and pepperoni to pulled pork, chicken or veggie.

Just down the street, REPUBLIC KITCHEN + TAPHOUSE will get your vote for great food and atmosphere. Located in a refurbished 1910 home, this charming local fave does offer dining outside on the patio (fingers crossed the weather warms up... soon!). Good luck choosing between its featured dishes, including the pork belly fried rice and twice-fried chicken sandwich.

If you've been following food news, you know that Republic is one of several restaurants created by James Beard finalist and busy chef Adam Hegsted. Head to the Coeur d'Alene Casino for one of his latest projects: CHINOOK CRAFTED (formerly Chinook Steak, Pasta & Spirits). This is the second time Hegsted has been at the helm of this casual fine-dining locale, which has a long history of being the go-to for great meals and Coeur d'Alene hospitality. Have the mesquite bone-in pork chop, which has been molasses-brined for a sweet note and is served with several sides. Team up with your tablemates for an extra-special dessert treat: a creamy, frozen scratch-made custard served tableside with your choice of toppings.

Looking for a more casual dining spot at the casino? Head to RED TAIL BAR & GRILL and settle into a booth for a bite and a bev. The seasoned sirloin Red Tail Philly cheesesteak sandwich is a favorite, or spice it up with the chili-braised beef chimichanga smothered in cheese, salsa and sour cream.

click to enlarge Fleur de Sel's Laurent Zirotti

Hayden has two participating restaurants in two equally charming locations. RADICCI ITALIAN BISTRO feels upscale yet friendly. Try their unique Chilean sea bass with black squid ink pasta and a savory bouillabaisse or go traditional with their hearty sausage and cheese lasagna topped with la nonna's (grandma's) spaghetti sauce.

Looking like a vintage cabin and located along the edge of Hayden Lake Country Club's beautifully manicured greens, PORCH PUBLIC HOUSE is going on 18 years of being a favorite watering hole for golfers and locals alike. Another favorite? The Idaho ruby red trout topped with tangy beurre blanc sauce and served alongside bacon and smoked cheddar potato cakes. Or try the Santa Fe chicken sandwich with roasted poblano peppers for a spicy kick. Order a proper cocktail from the full bar and — weather permitting — take advantage of their cozy patio.