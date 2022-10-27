Question of the Week

CASEY CAPUANO

Last year, my sister was Shrek, and that was kind of funny.

Did she paint herself green?

Yeah, she did. Now she's having a Shrek-themed party; her birthday is on the 28th. She loved it so much.





RAUL MELEAN

The best Halloween costume that I've seen was three people in a train costume, but the two carts were tiny wagons for my cousin's two kids. And he was just pulling them along with this cardboard box and this huge chimney above his head.





BILL CAMPBELL

One year, I stretched some black fabric on the front door, and then through a slit in that fabric, I had a glove that held a black mask. I had a small tube that went up to the mask that ran down my arm, so that I could talk into the tube and it would sound like it was coming out of the mask. It kind of scared a lot of kids.













McKENNA GASS

It was during the pandemic, and me and my sister [Madison Gass] dressed up as Zero and Crowley from Good Omens. We just really enjoyed wearing that.



















HAYDN PARKER

I dressed like Carl from UP, the little old man with a bow tie and everything.

Did you have a Russell?

I did have a Russell. It was just one of my friends. He had his old Boy Scout uniform; it didn't fit him at all. Way too small for him. He's a foot taller than me, so it was hilarious.





INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA HOLM