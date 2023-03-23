Question of the Week

What is Spokane's best-kept secret?

JOSH CARLILE

I think honestly there are quite a lot of fly-fishing spots that are in, like, very urban areas downtown that not a lot of people know about.









ANDREY KENDYS

I think just the downtown, because there's very nice people here. You can feel very comfortable, and you can meet new friends and have a great day.









KATIE WHITE

The amount of trails that we have, the hiking, and there's some really beautiful spots that you can find that are not as popular. I also think that for a city that, on paper, is not very diverse, I think we have some good cultural food options.







SIDNEY JOY

Just small businesses in general. There's a lot of pretty small businesses, and they all got through COVID.










ADDISON SCOTT

I would say how good Spokane's coffee community is.

What's your favorite thing about Spokane?

The mix of the downtown, the city-like atmosphere, and then you go out further and then it's like farms and country.






INTERVIEWS BY ELLIE ROTHSTROM
3/17/23, INDABA DOWNTOWN

Jimmy Carter set a strong example about finding meaning in American life — that message remains as pertinent today as it was in 1979

By John Hagney

Bulldog basketball's 25-year run of excellence tracks right along with Spokane's emergence as a Cinderella City

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

On this fractured landscape, one wayfarer's welcome is another's warning

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

