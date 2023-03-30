Question of the Week

NAOMI (ITCHY KITTY)

Everyone that I would want to see at a festival is already dead.

That's OK. It can all be dead people.

Marc Bolan [T. Rex], David Bowie. F—. Who else?

Well what would you want the vibe to be?

Pure chaos.







For me, that would be Darkest Hour, the original lineup of Black Dahlia Murder, Carcass, Cannibal Corpse, Necrophagist.

So really hard, heavy vibe.

Yeah, really heavy shit.











Purple Disco Machine, John Summit. Ugh, this is tough. Earth n Days, J. Worra. I'll do one more... Honestly? Chromeo. I really love Chromeo. [laughs]

How would you describe the vibe of that fest?

It's a lot of funk, a lot of disco-y vibes. Very happy, uplifting and positive, but then like also we're here to party, and we're here to dance.









BAILEY ALLEN BAKER

If I could go to anything, it would be Talking Heads, Jason Molina doing Magnolia Electric Company and CCR, just to really make it a funky thing that doesn't make any sense. [laughs]

What if you had to do active bands?

Oooo, I'd really love to see Black Country, New Road and Black Midi. Two English bands I'm really hyped on.









JASON (GOTU GOTU)

Let's do Radiohead, Fugazi, At the Drive-In. Cursive would be sick to see. The Faint — I would love to see the Faint again live. And just to have someone to hold tightly, let's do some Bright Eyes.

Little emo!

A little emo love, baby!











INTERVIEWS WITH SPOKANE ARTISTS BY SETH SOMMERFELD