Inlander Restaurant Week 2021: Satisfy Your Cravings

Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Strawberry caprese salad from The Melting Pot
Strawberry caprese salad from The Melting Pot

After a wild, emotional and unprecedented past year-and-a-half, we're all craving something: public gatherings, festivals, seeing friends and family, travel and, perhaps most of all, dining out.

While we could have completely cancelled Inlander Restaurant Week this year, one thing was ultimately clear: Our local restaurants still desperately need our help. Yes, life in the Washington state opened back up on June 30, but independent restaurants are still trying to catch up and make up for huge losses after being drastically restricted or completely closed for the better part of the last 17 months.

Adding yet another challenge to restaurants' recovery is the nation-wide worker shortage as thousands of former food service employees in all positions — cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, hosts and more — left the industry to pursue new careers and opportunities. These staffing issues actually caused many would-be Inlander Restaurant Week 2021 participants to bow out as these establishments simply aren't prepared for a huge rush of diners over the 10-day event. And in Coeur d'Alene where summer is peak tourism season, many eateries opted out because they're already slammed.

PRIX FIXE


You’ll see this phrase, or its English translation — fixed price — repeatedly during Inlander Restaurant Week. Essentially, this means that there’s a flat fee for your meal — either $22 or $33 depending on the restaurant — and you get to pick from three different options for each of three courses. But don’t worry; if you want a tried-and-true favorite from the standard menu, restaurants will have their regular menus available.

What that means for the 50-plus local eateries that are offering incredible three-course menus during Restaurant Week is that at times, diners might encounter longer waits for tables (make reservations in advance!) or even for orders to come out from the kitchen.

So please, be patient and understanding. Food service workers have unjustly taken the brunt of so much public outrage over everything from supply chain shortages to state-mandated health rules totally out of their control.

These myriad hurdles faced by hospitality workers during the pandemic is why this year's Inlander Restaurant Week nonprofit beneficiary is Big Table. The locally based organization that aids hospitality workers in crisis served as a vital lifeline this past year when demand for direct financial support skyrocketed. Diners can donate directly to Big Table while out for Restaurant Week by scanning a QR code printed on this year's menus.

While 2021's Inlander Restaurant Week is obviously going to look and feel different on many fronts, the date change also has plenty of benefits. For one, it's summer and that means patio dining! Second, it's the peak of our region's growing season, which gives our area's talented chefs an opportunity to showcase so many fresh, local ingredients on their menus, from fruit grown at Green Bluff to fresh-caught seafood and so much more.

Get out there and satisfy your cravings!

Related
The Spokane Indians have home games against the Hillsboro Hops Aug. 19-22.

Must-see activities and attractions for any visitor to the Inland Northwest during this year's Inlander Restaurant Week: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Thai ribs from Thai Bamboo

North Idaho's IRW participants are fewer this time, but offer a delightful range: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Pulled pork tacos from SmokeRidge BBQ

Meet seven recently opened restaurants participating in Inlander Restaurant Week for the first time: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Emerging from the restrictions of COVID, No-Li owner John Bryant reflects on small business's role in the community

Emerging from the restrictions of COVID, No-Li owner John Bryant reflects on small business's role in the community: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Watermelon martini from the Black Pearl

Refreshing summer beverages stand out on menus' Drink Local section: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Crawfish boil from Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen

Recipe for Success: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
The Inlander has the service industry’s back

The Inlander has the service industry’s back: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Bacon-wrapped shrimp and grits from Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen

Seafood options abound, from old favorites and hot new spots: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Ramen at Nudo

Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian-friendly eats that go way beyond salad: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Heirloom tomatoes in all their colorful glory are always carefully plated so as to let their incredible flavor shine in the hands of chef Tony Brown, who's got them on the menu both at Stella's and Ruins as two different salads.

At the peak of the Inland Northwest's summer harvest, fresh, locally grown ingredients abound

Related
Mari Bork: Owner, Scratch Restaurant Spokane

Mari Bork: Owner, Scratch Restaurant Spokane: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Jadyn, left, says: “Big Table gave me hope, support, love and a second chance on life.”

Big Table cares for some of the most vulnerable locally and nationally: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Michael Wiley, Chef & Owner: Wiley's Downtown Bistro, Prohibition Gastropub, Wiley's Catering Co.

Michael Wiley, Chef & Owner: Wiley's Downtown Bistro, Prohibition Gastropub, Wiley's Catering Co.: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Related
Corned beef and cabbage from Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub

Consider yourself a "meat-and-potatoes" type? Consider yourself satisfied: Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Satisfy Your Cravings"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Restaurant Week

Recipe for Success

Crawfish boil from Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen

The Inlander has the service industry’s back

The Inlander has the service industry’s back

Consider yourself a "meat-and-potatoes" type? Consider yourself satisfied

Corned beef and cabbage from Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub

At the peak of the Inland Northwest's summer harvest, fresh, locally grown ingredients abound

Heirloom tomatoes in all their colorful glory are always carefully plated so as to let their incredible flavor shine in the hands of chef Tony Brown, who's got them on the menu both at Stella's and Ruins as two different salads.
More »
More Restaurant Week »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Unity in the Community

Unity in the Community @ Riverfront Park

Sat., Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 19-25, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation