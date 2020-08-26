Sneak Peek: Give Guide, locals’ support of the QAnon conspiracy, “Dirty Dancing,” songs of summer and more!

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you.  You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge cover_1_1_.jpg
HIGHLIGHTS
The newest Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Inside it, you’ll find our annual GIVE GUIDE, which highlights the achievements and challenges facing local nonprofits. In the process, it casts a bright light on the enormous issues facing us all as a community. Hunger. Violence. Racial justice. Mental health. The environment. Our kids. Not to mention a global pandemic that’s made everything harder.

It can begin to feel overwhelming, but somehow, every year there’s a hidden message inside the guide: Together, we are strong. Together, our capacity for generosity, for good, is greater than we could have imagined. Together, if we all share a little, sacrifice a little, give a little, this place will get a little better for everyone.

Also this week: 

• Our twentysomething intern Lizzie Oswalt watches Dirty Dancing for the first time and falls in love with the ’80s classic. 

• Staff writer Chey Scott explores the pub-plus-animal-adoption-center called Bark. 

• Staff reporter Samantha Wohlfeil profiles a cohort of WSU college kids who signed rental leases in Pullman only to see their school cancel most in-person classes.

• Staff reporter Daniel Walters profiles a couple of local politicians who have embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory.

EAT YOUR VEGGIES
Spokane Salad Delivery offers daily deliveries of fresh-made meals. MORE

click to enlarge house.jpg

FROM HEALTH & HOME
Even though home sales are down over 2019, prices are still rising. MORE

STREAM NOW
Nine shows to stream on HBO Max right now. MORE

BLM
Blake shooting prompts tense protests and fires in several cities. MORE

FACE PLANT
Facebook braces itself for Trump to cast doubt on election results. MORE

BACK AGAIN
First documented coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong. MORE

About The Author

Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
More

