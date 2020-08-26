Sneak Peek: Give Guide, locals’ support of the QAnon conspiracy, “Dirty Dancing,” songs of summer and more!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

Also this week:

• Our twentysomething intern Lizzie Oswalt watches Dirty Dancing for the first time and falls in love with the ’80s classic.

• Staff writer Chey Scott explores the pub-plus-animal-adoption-center called Bark.

• Staff reporter Samantha Wohlfeil profiles a cohort of WSU college kids who signed rental leases in Pullman only to see their school cancel most in-person classes.

• Staff reporter Daniel Walters profiles a couple of local politicians who have embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory.

