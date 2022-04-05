Spokane's Allen Stone will represent Washington on NBC's 'American Song Contest'

By

click to enlarge Allen Stone - SHERVIN LAINEZ
Shervin Lainez
Allen Stone

Inlander readers already know Allen Stone is the best. Y'all just literally voted him as the Inland Northwest's Best Singer/Songwriter. Now he's seeking another much less noteworthy honor (we're incredibly biased) — America's Best Songwriter (as determined by reality TV).

Stone will represent Washington state in the upcoming NBC musical competition show, American Song Contest. An Americanized version of the famed Eurovision song contest, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the show gathers performers from each of the 50 states to try and determine what geographic boundary can produce the Best Original Song as voted on by the people. Unlike an American Idol style program, many states are represented by famous and established artists: Jewel for Alaska;  Sisqó for Maryland; the Crystal Method for Nevada; Macy Gray for Ohio; and so on.

Can Stone and his song "A Little Bit of Both" take home the top prize? Tune in to find out. American Song Contest airs on Mondays at 8 pm on NBC, and Stone's song will take center stage during the fourth qualifying block which airs next Monday, April 11.

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
