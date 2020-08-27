The Spokane Alliance finds strength in numbers when working for progressive causes

By

Katie Zinler (center) is a lead organizer with the Spokane Alliance, a coalition of 30 progressive groups.
Katie Zinler (center) is a lead organizer with the Spokane Alliance, a coalition of 30 progressive groups.

The Spokane Alliance isn't just one organization: It's a coalition of 30. They include left-leaning churches, like Salem Lutheran Church and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane. They include labor groups, like the Spokane Education Association, Washington State Nurses Association, and the local firefighter's union.

In total, that's about 30,000 people in Spokane represented.

For 19 years, they've been fighting for a wide variety of progressive causes: Back in 2015, they rallied support for mandating safe and sick leave for most businesses in Spokane.

"When we started, 40,000 people in Spokane couldn't take time off," says Katie Zinler, lead organizer with the Spokane Alliance.

The next year, Washington state voters approved an initiative that required not only a more ambitious sick leave policy, but a hike in the minimum wage.

"Because Spokane had passed that legislation, it was a signal that the whole state of Washington could," Zinler says.

The alliance doesn't just lead these campaigns, it trains their members to become more savvy about launching their own activist efforts. The group has pushed to ensure that developer incentives rewarded low-income housing in the West Central neighborhood and has sought ways to push back against the distribution of racist flyers.

Recently, the group lobbied the Spokane Board of County Commissioners to try to ensure that the $90 million in federal funding provided by the CARES Act didn't just go to stabilizing businesses, but also issues like housing and child care.

After all, child care was an investment in business, the group argued.

"If all of these child care centers close, we won't be able to have an economy when people go back to work," Zinler says. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Allied Forces"

The trauma of the pandemic could do permanent damage to our kids — here's how local nonprofits are trying to save them

By Daniel Walters

Garfield Elementary Teacher Lonna Gately, right, hands out meals to a student in March.

Like its namesake, the Carl Maxey Center looks to empower and bolster Spokane's Black community

By Nathan Weinbender

FROM LEFT: Carl Maxey Center Board President Betsy Wilkerson, Executive Director Sandy Williams, Member At-Large Wilhelmenia Williams and Treasurer Curtis Hampton at the center's future home.

The 2020 albums we're most looking forward to

By Ben Salmon and Nathan Weinbender

The 1975.

They might be long shots, but we’re hoping some of these artists hit Spokane in 2020

By Nathan Weinbender

They might be long shots, but we’re hoping some of these artists hit Spokane in 2020
About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
