The trauma of the pandemic could do permanent damage to our kids — here's how local nonprofits are trying to save them

By

click to enlarge Garfield Elementary Teacher Lonna Gately, right, hands out meals to a student in March. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Garfield Elementary Teacher Lonna Gately, right, hands out meals to a student in March.

Our kids are in deep trouble.

"We have a child crisis on our hands like we've never seen before in the history of this country," says Chuck Teegarden, director of a local nonprofit.

At Communities In Schools of Spokane County, the organization he runs, he's seen the crisis firsthand.

All the research tells us childhood trauma can mold a kid, shaping them long into their adulthood. Protect a kid, save a future grownup. But today, the coronavirus has both placed incredible stress on children and their families and handcuffed the local nonprofits trying to help them.

"To me it's a perfect storm, and it's something that we have not addressed in society," Teegarden says. "The children are not going to school, and no one else is putting eyes on the children,"

The premise of Communities In Schools is that, as the one central place where children in need gather, schools were perfect staging grounds to offer needy kids crucial social services.

At schools, they could identify what those kids in crisis needed and quickly connect them to the services that help them. For students with toothaches, they brought in Toothsavers Washington, a program that's capped 2,000 teeth across 70 schools in the county. Teegarden says Communities In Schools worked for years to get a CHAS health clinic opened inside Rogers, Spokane's high school with the most low-income students.

In the Central Valley School District, they took elementary school students through "trauma yoga."

"The kids, amazingly, learned about controlling their breath and stretching and not losing their temper when they were triggered by something," Teegarden says.

But then the pandemic resulted in in-person classes being canceled in March, and that entire support structure evaporated. When Spokane Public Schools starts their new school year, classes will remain online.

Child abuse reports are falling, Teegarden says. But that's only because without kids attending school, abuse goes undetected.

"I talked with multiple groups that are really worried that we are really missing the needs of middle-school- and high-school-aged youth," says Ryan Oelrich, director of Priority Spokane, a nonprofit that guides local organizations towards a common goal.

Their source of social life, counseling and even reliable meals has been yanked away.

"Not only are they not going to school, but they're seeing the world around them," Oelrich says. "They're seeing adults in their lives experiencing greater stress and trauma. They're seeing messages through the news that show chaos."

ADAPTATION
Communities In Schools has tried to shift its strategy as a result. They've attempted to visit children's homes directly.

click to enlarge Chuck Teegarden, director of Communities In Schools
Chuck Teegarden, director of Communities In Schools

"That's not been very successful. People are afraid to open their doors to strangers. They won't answer their cell phones," Teegarden says. "They won't respond, because there's a lot of stress for families right now."

Other tactics have borne more fruit, sometimes literally. By partnering with Second Harvest food bank, they've been regularly distributing food to families at school sites across the county.

"Our staff and volunteers right now are currently feeding between 600 and 800 families a week," Teegarden says.

Meanwhile, instead of fundraising for school supplies, they're directing Tools for Schools donations to help kids without internet access get online.

United Way, an organization that directs federal funds to local nonprofits, began holding weekly phone calls with dozens of partners — like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Spokane and Treehouse, a foster kid support network — to figure out how to either take their programs online or conduct them safely.

Spark Central, a literacy center near the impoverished West Central neighborhood, put together learning packets for kids to take home during the pandemic.

Some nonprofits built new alliances: Oelrich says the Northeast Community Center and The Zone Project teamed up with the support organization Peer Spokane. Peer Spokane hires families who have overcome their own trauma and addiction and tasked them to lead online support groups for other struggling families.

"I think we absolutely need to do more," Oelrich says. "I worry we're late into the game really thinking about how this is affecting our kids."

RECONNECTION
One of the most effective interventions for troubled kids — in some ways, maybe, the only effective intervention — is close, long-term mentorship. That's what the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest program does, connecting children with caring adults. But since meeting up inside has become so risky, the program has had to adapt.

"There is an increase in the sense of being disconnected," says Kyle West, the group's CEO.

So the Big Brothers and Big Sisters connect with their kids by watching Netflix together, West says, or doing crafts together over Zoom. Or sometimes, they might even record a silly video — together, but separately — over the TikTok app.

"They're dancing," West says, describing the sorts of TikTok videos he's seen the kids make. "They're learning to do dance moves together."

Even better, before the pandemic, the group obtained a "No Child Left Inside" grant, allowing the purchase of outdoor equipment, allowing mentors to take their kids on socially distanced activities, where the chance of spreading the virus is far less. They might learn how to play frisbee golf or learn how to fish. They might play checkers on the front lawn.

The Odyssey Youth Movement has a similar mission, but with a more specific intended audience: gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender youth. In normal times, they'd have a drop-in center four nights a week where queer kids could come and hang out. They could get a wide variety of actual resources. But even more importantly, they had community.

The pandemic has temporarily shut the drop-in center down, leaving some of those kids without that crucial sanctuary.

"Potentially, they are isolated or quarantined with a household member who isn't safe or affirming to them," says Odyssey Director Ian Sullivan.

For transgender or nonbinary kids, their names, their pronouns and how they dress can become points of conflict — or even physical abuse — from their family members.

"It gets really scary," Sullivan says. But Odyssey has quickly found a way to shift their services.

"We switched as quickly as we could to an all-online model," Sullivan says. "We set up a weekly porch delivery system."

They might provide the kids with bus passes, hiking supplies, food, clothing or — for trans boys who request it — chest bindings. All the kids have to do is to fill out a Google form identifying what they need this week. Crucially, the form asks kids both their name and the name they're called at home, allowing Odyssey to navigate around a potential source of conflict in their household.

With the drop-in center closed, the staff started reaching out to the kids personally through a video chat.

"They can choose if they want to talk about COVID or what's going on in their life, or just watch a movie together," Sullivan says.

Odyssey also launched a channel in the Discord chat app, giving young people a space to hang out online with each other.

For many of these organizations, the ultimate goal is simple, but crucial in a confusing time: Offer spaces — in this collapsing, contagious world — where a kid can still be a kid. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "What's the Matter With Kids Today?"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome
My first time... watching Dirty Dancing
Bark, A Rescue Pub offers casual eats and the chance to meet a new four-legged friend
The world's a mess, so here are the movie universes we'd most like to hang out in
DaBaby, Cardi B, Lady Gaga: Who scored 2020's Song of the Summer?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

With most classes online, some students reluctantly move back to Pullman

By Samantha Wohlfeil

With most classes online, some students reluctantly move back to Pullman

The Spokane Alliance finds strength in numbers when working for progressive causes

By Daniel Walters

Katie Zinler (center) is a lead organizer with the Spokane Alliance, a coalition of 30 progressive groups.

Like its namesake, the Carl Maxey Center looks to empower and bolster Spokane's Black community

By Nathan Weinbender

FROM LEFT: Carl Maxey Center Board President Betsy Wilkerson, Executive Director Sandy Williams, Member At-Large Wilhelmenia Williams and Treasurer Curtis Hampton at the center's future home.

Ashley House Northwest expanding east

By Lizzie Oswalt

Since 1989, Ashley House Northwest has been providing a refuge for children with disabilities in Washington.
More »

Latest in Give Guide

Guide Give 2020: A Call to Action

By Jacob H. Fries

Paloma the horse and Pete Jagoda at River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary.

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union Sponsored

By Inlander Give Guide Initiative

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union

A Message from Innovia Foundation Sponsored

By Shelly O'Quinn

A Message from Innovia Foundation

A Message from Horizon Credit Union Sponsored

By Jeff Adams

A Message from Horizon Credit Union
More »

Readers also liked…

Meet two local teens who spend most of their spare time giving back to their communities

By Chey Scott

Avery Plank, 16, passes out pet food to owners in need.
More Give Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

North Idaho State Fair

North Idaho State Fair @ Kootenai County Fairgrounds

Through Aug. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 27- 3, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation