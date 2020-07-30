The U.S. armed forces' ban on CBD products faces a challenge from Congress

By

click to enlarge Go Army! - U.S. ARMY PHOTO
U.S. Army photo
Go Army!

Battle lines are being drawn when it comes to the legality of CBD use by members of the armed forces.

Hemp, defined by the federal government as cannabis that possesses less than 0.3 percent THC by weight, was made legal in 2018. In the years since, hemp products, including those containing CBD, have spread like wildfire across the nation.

Individual branches of the armed forces, however, didn't want to see those products make their way into the military. On Feb. 23, 2020, the Department of Defense made it clear they didn't want that either. A memo penned by Under Secretary of Defense Matthew Donovan put in no uncertain terms that "the use by active duty service members and the members of the reserve components of products made or derived from hemp, including CBD" was prohibited.

Donovan's reasoning was that hemp-derived products may contain THC in concentrations low enough to be considered legal, but high enough to cause a positive drug test, thereby undermining the military's ability to weed out illicit use of marijuana.

Just five months into its existence, that ban is facing a strong challenge from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Congress is hammering out the details for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021 — the NDAA is, broadly speaking, Congress' way of budgeting and funding the armed forces, though it also veers into other areas of military policy. Rep. Gabbard has decided to hone in on hemp.

On July 20 the House voted on an amendment to the NDAA, sponsored by Gabbard, which would effectively legalize the use of hemp products by service members. The amendment reads, in part, "Secretary of defense may not prohibit, on the basis of a product containing hemp or any ingredient derived from hemp, the possession, use, or consumption of such product by a member of the armed forces." It was passed by a vote of 336-71.

That may seem like an overwhelming victory, but it's important to remember this is just one battle in the larger war. The Senate is also working on its own version of the NDAA, which as of press time does not include similar language relating to hemp.

Still, it's a big step forward for CBD and the military. After a multiyear back-and-forth on its legality, Gabbard's amendment could give some welcome clarity on the issue. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Thin Green Line"

Tags

Trending

To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls
A rundown of the best overlooked gems in the new Peacock film library
In the midst of social distancing, we check in on a few winners from the Inlander's 2020 Best Of Readers Poll
The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years
Local veterinary clinics are busier than ever amid the pandemic, while other pet care services struggle to catch up
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Military

J&T Food Bunker relocates, expands to offer service personnel and others a welcoming pub environment

By Carrie Scozzaro

J&T in Post Falls is both a food truck and a bar.

Free legal clinic for military members offered on Saturday

By Jackson Elliott

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Gonzaga gives to the Guard: How students can help veterans

By Jackson Elliott

Gonzaga gives to the Guard: How students can help veterans

Russia now accuses US of meddling, deadly helicopter crash, morning headlines

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Russia now accuses US of meddling, deadly helicopter crash, morning headlines
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Beat the heat with these hot tips for imbibing this summer

By Will Maupin

Mix and repeat.

The FDA recently found that many CBD products aren't always truthful about what they contain

By Will Maupin

Do you really know what's in your CBD product?

Despite its legal status in Washington, cannabis research is still tangled in red tape

By Will Maupin

Federal regulations stand in the way of the best possible cannabis research.

How to properly imbibe during your next outdoors adventure

By Will Maupin

Don't leave any weed waste behind.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Coeur d'Alene Street Fair

Coeur d'Alene Street Fair @ Downtown Coeur d'Alene

July 31-Aug. 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 30- 5, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation