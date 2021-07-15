We are an infinitesimal but interconnected part of this grand old evolutionary arc

By

Trees are the protagonists, who provide us with everything: medicine, oxygen, sustenance, shade, raw materials &mdash; in essence, life.
Trees are the protagonists, who provide us with everything: medicine, oxygen, sustenance, shade, raw materials — in essence, life.

While teaching in Italy this summer, I got a little lost. In the humid, viridescent Tuscan hills, time altered its rhythm. My fingers brushed a cool piece of stone in Il Duomo di Siena and suddenly years stopped making sense. Objectively, I knew that the cathedral's construction took place between its commission in 1196 until its completion in the 1300s, but my mind simply could not grasp the meaning of centuries. My hand had touched what millions of others had also once felt, and our lives merged together through time. I was all awe and wonder about those others — their heartaches, joys, sorrows and daily woes. History's rope had intricately woven past lives into my present, which will eventually become my past in another's future. Individual story is illusive, succumbing to the only thing that can remain intact over millennia — collective narrative.

From this perspective, any action but global synergistic allegiance seems ludicrous and laughable. Why is our sole purpose not to live in daily devotion to the pursuit of shared societal advancement?

Then on the flight home, I read about trees. Time altered again. In Overstory, Richard Powers preaches the gospel of our endangered greens by centering them in chapter and verse: "Roots, Trunk, Crown and Seeds." Trees are the protagonists, who provide us with everything: medicine, oxygen, sustenance, shade, raw materials — in essence, life. I read that they communicate and coordinate: "Trees talk to one another, over the air and underground. How they care and feed each other, orchestrating shared behaviors through the networked soil. ... There are no individuals in a forest, no separable events." They protect: "We found that trees take care of each other... trees sense the presence of other nearby life. That a tree learns to save water. That trees feed their young and synchronize their masts and bank resources and warn kin and send out signals to wasps to come and save them from attacks. A forest knows things." They adapt: "The planet's supreme intelligence could discover calculus and the universal laws of gravitation before anyone knew what a flower was for." And they even sing: "The Redwoods do strange things. They hum."

Trees are a part of us: "You and the tree in your backyard come from a common ancestor. A billion and a half years ago, the two of you parted ways. But even now, after an immense journey in separate directions, that tree and you still share a quarter of your genes." Once again, I was all awe and wonder about those others — their challenges and triumphs, friends and foes. History's 385-million-year journey of growth now faces near extinction, which will eventually lead to eradication, no hope of a future where someone will touch a stone and wonder about us.

From this perspective, any action but holistic alliance seem ludicrous and laughable. Why is our sole purpose not to live in daily devotion to the pursuit of symbiosis?

Insatiable in our human infancy (comparatively only a 2 million-year journey of growth), we are the antagonist, craving far more than can be exchanged sustainably. "It's so simple. ... So obvious. Exponential growth inside a finite system leads to collapse. But people don't see it. So the authority of people is bankrupt." Not all people. Indigenous guardians and environmentalists have perpetually warned, but we often fail to heed. In truth, my progressive advocacy has been mostly half-hearted — a fleeting awareness of our suicidal tendencies to kill what supports us alongside the hypocrisy of my spending habits. Consumption continually prioritized over conservation.

Maybe confrontation with the ancient will cement more humility within me this time. The dichotomous truth we fail to comprehend — that we are an infinitesimal but interconnected part of this grand old evolutionary arc — should be more pressing. Glimpsing swaths of time's passing was disorienting though hopefully developmental. I am more aware of the ways I have failed to adequately care for all of creation, people and plants. My missed opportunities to learn from a natural world that has seen fit to continue nurturing us since conception. I just hope it's not too late to learn.

I want to figure out how to grow old gracefully from the bristlecone pine — Methuselah is one aspirational example, over 5,000 years old. To see my transformation from black to gray and firmness to wrinkles and lines as beauty marks instead of things to be hidden; proud of my accumulation of time instead of things. I want to delay gratification with the patience of an oak, cradling a seed that can lay dormant for millennia. I want to let go as graciously as a linden. To release any unnecessary expenditures of energy from holding on. To let things drop like leaves slip gently to the earth when its time, without any malice, each imbued with a new sense of purpose and renewal, perpetuating only growth. And I want to be able to give it all away, like a Douglas fir on its deathbed, sending out "its storehouse of chemicals back down into its roots... donating its riches to the community pool in a last will and testament."

I guess I'll just have to watch and learn. Now, sometimes I can be found, in the morning, staring off into the trees. I let Ma and Morricone's "The Mission (Gabriel's Oboe)" swell. It's the perfect soundtrack for a hummingbird dance. My eyes can now focus on what I keep looking at but never seeing — trees dancing, branching, nourishing. Despite all the harm we have caused them, they still root for us. Trees continue to teach us the profundity of love, and amidst such an abundant and abiding connection, I don't feel nearly as lost. ♦

Inga N. Laurent is a local legal educator and a Fulbright scholar. She is deeply curious about the world and its constructs and delights in uncovering common points of connection that unite our shared but unique human experiences.

Trending

Rounding up the latest North Idaho dining news one bite, one beverage at a time
Richard Marx talks about getting personal in his new memoir, pandemic-induced writer's block and turning early stardom into a lifelong career
As the housing crisis worsens, the city of Spokane struggles to staff the planning department needed to respond to it
Best of Bookends
The Spokane Symphony revamps and reorganizes for its 76th season after the pandemic cost it its 75th
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Tangled Roots"

Tags

Speaking of Community

Spokane Indians launch historic partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base to support local veterans

By Dan Nailen

Otto shows off one of the Indians' new Operation Fly Together uniforms.

New program pairs Spokane teens and senior citizens to bridge the virtual generation gap through storytelling

By Spencer Brown

English teacher Nathan Seaburg speaks with students as they produce one of the Community School's podcasts that tells the stories from the lives of senior citizens.

When the pandemic's past, will we mend our real-life communities or keep up the social media brawling?

By Tara Roberts

Have we all become confused little birds?

27 ways to make the Inland Northwest an even better place to live

One idea submitted to the Inlander would involve making Riverfront Park part of a lifesized treasure hunt.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Readers react to Avista's rolling blackouts during last month's heatwave and the resignation of an Airway Heights police officer after domestic violence allegations

Readers react to Avista's rolling blackouts during last month's heatwave and the resignation of an Airway Heights police officer after domestic violence allegations

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Inside the politicized fight over "critical race theory"

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Idaho is not alone in manufacturing faux outrage against critical race theory.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

By Josh Kelety

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

Readers respond to the Inlander cover story on the future of the Spokane Transit Authority

Riders board an STA southbound route 4 bus at the STA Plaza.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Thursday Night Live (TNL)

Thursday Night Live (TNL) @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Third Thursday of every month. Continues through Sept. 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Inga Laurent

Inga N. Laurent is a local legal educator and a Fulbright scholar. She is deeply curious about the world and its constructs and delights in uncovering common points of connection that unite our shared but unique human experiences.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 15-21, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation