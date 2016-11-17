Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 17, 2016

News

A teenage drug informant, hateful graffiti in Spokane and other headlines

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 9:25 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

• Isaiah Wall was trying to get his life on track when the Idaho State Police pressured him to become a confidential drug informant. The 19-year-old from Coeur d'Alene died 11 days later.

• With a spike in alcohol-related incidents at Eastern Washington University and elsewhere this year, the debate continues over how alcohol factors into sexual assault and other crimes.

• The advent of live streaming and what it says about voyeurism and the value of a media filter in the age of social media: The Live Wire

IN OTHER NEWS:

• Apparently we're now entering the Post-Truth era. Oxford Dictionaries has officially named "post-truth" as its 2016 international word of the year. Its usage skyrocketed 2,000 percent in 2016 compared to last year. You can thank Brexit and Donald Trump for that. (BBC)

click to enlarge swastika_graffiti.jpg
• One day after some insidious soul spray painted the N-word on the MLK Center in Spokane, came the news of more hate-filled graffiti. This time the words "Cant Stump the Trump, Mexicano" accompanied by a swastika was scrawled in white paint on the side of a Mexican family's home. (Spokesman-Review)

• U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama), it appears, said some pretty racist stuff back in the day. He is one of the candidates for a position in Donald Trump's cabinet. (New York Times)

• The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Castile's girlfriend live streamed the encounter, which shows Castile's final breaths. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (143)

Music (32)

Arts & Culture (28)

What's Up? (12)

Sports (11)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation