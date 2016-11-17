A teenage drug informant, hateful graffiti in Spokane and other headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
• Isaiah Wall was trying to get his life on track when the Idaho State Police pressured him to become a confidential drug informant
. The 19-year-old from
Coeur d'Alene died 11 days
later.
• With a spike in alcohol-related incidents
at Eastern Washington University and elsewhere this year, the debate continues
over how alcohol factors into sexual assault and other crimes.
• The advent of live streaming and what it says about voyeurism and the value of a media filter in the age of social media: The Live Wire
IN OTHER NEWS:
• Apparently we're now entering the Post-Truth
era. Oxford Dictionaries has officially named "post-truth" as its 2016 international word of the year. Its usage skyrocketed 2,000 percent in 2016 compared to last year.
You can thank Brexit and Donald Trump for that. (BBC
)
click to enlarge
• One day after some insidious soul spray painted the N-word
on the MLK Center in Spokane, came the news of more hate-filled graffiti
. This time the words "Cant Stump the Trump, Mexicano" accompanied by a swastika was scrawled in white paint on the side of a Mexican family's home. (Spokesman-Review
)
• U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama), it appears, said some pretty racist stuff
back in the day. He is one of the candidates for a position in Donald Trump's cabinet. (New York Times
)
• The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile
is charged with second-degree manslaughter
. Castile's girlfriend live streamed
the encounter, which shows Castile's final breaths. (Minneapolis Star Tribune
)