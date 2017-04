Announcing the Volume 2017 lineup; tickets on sale now!

click to enlarge Chastity Belt

most diverse

click to enlarge Ras Kass

all-ages

Weeknites

Windoe

Echolarks

Rot

Miscomings

Cattywomp

Balonely

Blacktracks

Emilys

Northwest indie-rock favorites Built to Spill and Chastity Belt will play a new outdoor stage at the Steam Plant at Volume 2017 this June 2-3, part of a sprawling lineup of nearly 100 artists ranging from hip-hop to punk, folk to synth-pop, metal to electro-rock.The Inland Northwest's best bands provide the backbone for Volume, as they have every year in its six-year history. Cathedral Pearls, The Dancing Plague of 1518, Itchy Kitty, Belt of Vapor, Empty Eyes, Summer in Siberia and Jan Francisco are among the locals who will play alongside visitors like rapper Nacho Picasso (Seattle), electro-pop crew J GRGRY (Seattle), grease-slathered Southern rockers Shawn James and the Shapeshifters (Fayetteville, Arkansas), art-rockers Lithics (Portland) and California-based Ras Kass, who Pitchfork once called "one of the best rappers of all time."That's just the start of what is the best lineup yet for the largest,music festival in the Inland Northwest. You can see the entire lineup here , or scroll down for a complete list.The venues for Volume 2017 include The Baby Bar (), The Bartlett (all-ages), The Big Dipper (all-ages), Boots Bakery, Mootsy's, The Observatory, The Pin! (all-ages), The Red Room Lounge, and the Washington Cracker Co. Building (Terrain stage; all-ages), plus the new Steam Plant Outdoor Stage on Saturday (all-ages).Tickets are just $25 in advance for two days of amazing music ($35 if you wait until the festival), and you can get those right here Here's a sample of Boise-based Built to Spill:Chastity Belt formed in Walla Walla:Ras Kass gets topical on his latest:Myke Bogan's "Take the Night Off" featuring Blossom:Built to SpillChastity BeltShawn James and the ShapeshiftersBlossomLithicsMotoponySmall MillionNacho PicassoScarlet ParkeMyke BoganLiéCathedral PearlsRas KassJ GRGRYFolkinceptionVersingDreamdecayGoddamned AnimalsWoolen MenSlug ChristMall WalkFat LadyChoir BoyBelt of VaporThe Dapper DevilsTech TaxSculpture ClubTrash DogsSummer in SiberiaNobodiesKalajSir Coyler & His Asthmatic BandSoul IpsumMongerThe Dirty MoogsCharlatanMonumentsS1ugsTender AgeUnwed SailorTwo MoonsAbraham & the Old GodsHoney BucketWater MonsterBrotha NatureSupervillainPeru RushDeerThe South HillNat Park & The Tunnels of LoveAskevaultLucky ChaseCrimewaveThe HallowsDJ ZoziRunaway OctopusLocal PavlovDark White LightSuper SparkleThe Dancing Plague of 1518Forest LinesScatterboxNarrow MindedKori AileneDry and DustyViolet CatastropheOutercourseSix State BenderLust for GloryInfrablasterJan FranciscoMini MurdersEmpty EyesBuffalo JonesZanBandit TrainStreet TangSalveThe ColourfliesLittle WolfCold BloodedDario RéTheItchy KittyMaidenhairPop Goddess AthenaDylan HathawayDJ CaseDJ C-MADBreezy BrownBenny Blanco