Question of the Week

WHITNEY POITRA

Right now I'm really into Indigenous Eats. I try to go to more local places than anywhere else.























MATT HIEB

I usually go for something easy like Wendy's or Panda Express.

With inflation, have you found yourself cutting back on dining out?

Yeah, it's definitely encouraged me to grocery shop more and cook at home.









I'd have to say D. Lish.

What is your key price point for a burger?

Probably six or seven bucks.

















RUBY LEE

I'd definitely have to say Dick's or Atilano's.

Atilano's — I think I've seen the sign.

"San Diego's Best Burritos."

That's right. A little ways from the homeland.













JAN HENRICKSON

Jimmy Hohn's is pretty good. So is Mod Pizza.

What's a meal you'd make an exception for to spend more money on?

There are some burgers I consider to be pretty expensive that I'd pick. Wisconsinburger, for example.













INTERVIEWS BY BEN VANDEHEY