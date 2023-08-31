Musical feast, thrilling medical podcast; plus, new music!

SONIC SNACKING

While PIG OUT IN THE PARK is obviously a feast for our bellies, the annual smorgasbord can also be a treat for our ears. With loads of mostly local talent showcasing their skills in Riverfront Park at four stages over the six-day fest, the event offers plenty of things to satisfy your tastes (and we're not talking the tongue kind). Maybe you want to check out some of those names that frequent The Inlander's music listings so often: Just Plain Darin, Cary Fly Band, Soul Proprietor, Justyn Priest, etc. Maybe check out standout younger local singer-songwriters like Rosie Cerquone or Gabriella Rose. Maybe you want to hear familiar cover tunes from Loudmouth (the Ramones), BC/DC or Victims of Love (the Eagles). Or maybe you just want to have some background noise whenever you're chowing down. Whatever the case — feast. Visit PigOutinthePark.com for more info. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

A MOTHER'S LOVE

Hospital drama and true crime thriller meet in Serial Productions' latest podcast, THE RETRIEVALS. In collaboration with The New York Times, veteran This American Life-r Susan Burton narrates a report on suspicious events at Yale's fertility clinic during which women experienced excruciating pain but were convinced by care providers that it was their own fault. Investigators would later find that a nurse was stealing fentanyl and replacing it with saline. But before the theft was discovered, doctors downplayed and dismissed the extreme pain of unanesthetized egg retrieval, surgery that repeatedly inserts a 12-inch needle into an ovary through the vaginal wall. Burton reports the story with deep sensitivity to the emotional and familial toll of both IVF and drug addiction. All five episodes of this gripping series illuminating how often women are told to distrust themselves, rationalize their pain and suffer in silence are now streaming. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Sept. 1.

SPEEDY ORTIZ, RABBIT RABBIT. The Inlander's Scream queen Sadie Dupuis gets back to her day job of being one of the best indie rock shredders on the planet on a stellar album that might be the band's finest since 2013's Major Arcana.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK, HELLMODE. After taking a skanking detour with a ska version of his last LP (No Dream became Ska Dream), the punk howler delivers a new collection of songs with his knack for capturing the frustrations of our burnout bummer world.

ICONA POP, CLUB ROMANTECH. Get your dancing shoes on as Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop returns for the first time in a decade with a new batch of club-ready jams. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

