My Fair Lady highlights the willpower and heart of a girl embarking on a journey to transform her life

click to enlarge Joan Marcus photo Playing Eliza Doolittle is a dream role for Anette Barrios-Torres.

Be transported to 1912 London with Best of Broadway Spokane's next production, My Fair Lady, a tale of transformation, tenacity and friendship.

The musical's main character is Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower vendor who embarks on a journey to transform into a proper lady through the coaching of linguistics professor Henry Higgins.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady premiered on Broadway in 1956 starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison, with a film version starring Harrison and Audrey Hepburn released in 1964.

This production of My Fair Lady, coming from New York City's esteemed Lincoln Center Theater, stars Anette Barrios-Torres as Eliza Doolittle. The Miami native and recent graduate of Oklahoma City University is making her national touring debut with the show.

Barrios-Torres studied musical theater and had previously worked with My Fair Lady's touring company conductor, who suggested she audition for the role.

"The whole process for me happened in three days from first callback to final callback, and all on Zoom and tape," she says. "It was kind of insane, but I'm so grateful that it happened."

Barrios-Torres says this production is particularly special to her because My Fair Lady was her favorite movie as a child.

"I used to collect different editions of the original play by Shaw and became really fascinated with the film and tried to find bootlegs from the original musical with Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison," she says. "What Wicked was to a lot of kids, My Fair Lady was to me."

While it uses the original My Fair Lady script, Barrios-Torres says this production highlights Doolittle's agency in the story a bit more.

"We definitely have, I think, shifted some of the perspective to fit the intention of Eliza really being the boss in this story, where I think the film is presented in a way that makes it feel like this happened to Eliza when she kind of happened to it," Barrios-Torres says. "I think it really shines a light on the things she's able to make happen."

Barrios-Torres says that Doolittle's story of searching for a home and somewhere she belongs is something many people can relate to, and that the character inspires her in many ways.

"I really love her ferocity, and I think it's something that I sometimes lack in my own life or feel and don't express, so I have a really exciting outlet where all of that can go," she says. "She feels everything so deeply and is usually quite plain about her emotions and lets them be known."

Anyone who's watched the musical or film of My Fair Lady knows that Doolittle's character is loud, particularly in the beginning. Barrios-Torres says she's been grateful to have good coaches working alongside her during the show.

"This role is a monster," she says. "She's so difficult, and singing and screaming eight times a week is definitely something that has tested my stamina and my technique, but it's been something that I'm so grateful I've been able to keep up with."

The production also features a full-size orchestra accompanying the actors with the original 1956 arrangements, and the audience can expect to hear My Fair Lady's iconic songs including "Wouldn't it be Loverly?" and "The Rain in Spain."

"The music is just gorgeous," Barrios-Torres says. "You don't get to sing scores like this anymore, so we're so fortunate to get to hear and sing this every night."

Overall, the actress says the show is perfect for people who love the film and want to see Eliza's character showcased in a slightly new way.

"I think My Fair Lady is as relevant and universal as it ever was, especially with the idea of highlighting the agency of women," she says. "And without changing a single word of text, we are restoring Shaw's original intention for the story."

"It's a night of very glittery and rugged nostalgia." ♦

My Fair Lady • Tue, April 2-Fri, April 5 at 7:30 pm; Sat, April 6 at 2 and 8 pm; Sun, April 7 at 1 and 7 pm • $52-$100 • First Interstate Center for the Arts • 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. • broadwayspokane.com