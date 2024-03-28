My Fair Lady highlights the willpower and heart of a girl embarking on a journey to transform her life

By

click to enlarge My Fair Lady highlights the willpower and heart of a girl embarking on a journey to transform her life
Joan Marcus photo
Playing Eliza Doolittle is a dream role for Anette Barrios-Torres.

Be transported to 1912 London with Best of Broadway Spokane's next production, My Fair Lady, a tale of transformation, tenacity and friendship.

The musical's main character is Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower vendor who embarks on a journey to transform into a proper lady through the coaching of linguistics professor Henry Higgins.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady premiered on Broadway in 1956 starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison, with a film version starring Harrison and Audrey Hepburn released in 1964.

This production of My Fair Lady, coming from New York City's esteemed Lincoln Center Theater, stars Anette Barrios-Torres as Eliza Doolittle. The Miami native and recent graduate of Oklahoma City University is making her national touring debut with the show.

Barrios-Torres studied musical theater and had previously worked with My Fair Lady's touring company conductor, who suggested she audition for the role.

"The whole process for me happened in three days from first callback to final callback, and all on Zoom and tape," she says. "It was kind of insane, but I'm so grateful that it happened."

Barrios-Torres says this production is particularly special to her because My Fair Lady was her favorite movie as a child.

"I used to collect different editions of the original play by Shaw and became really fascinated with the film and tried to find bootlegs from the original musical with Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison," she says. "What Wicked was to a lot of kids, My Fair Lady was to me."

While it uses the original My Fair Lady script, Barrios-Torres says this production highlights Doolittle's agency in the story a bit more.

"We definitely have, I think, shifted some of the perspective to fit the intention of Eliza really being the boss in this story, where I think the film is presented in a way that makes it feel like this happened to Eliza when she kind of happened to it," Barrios-Torres says. "I think it really shines a light on the things she's able to make happen."

Barrios-Torres says that Doolittle's story of searching for a home and somewhere she belongs is something many people can relate to, and that the character inspires her in many ways.

"I really love her ferocity, and I think it's something that I sometimes lack in my own life or feel and don't express, so I have a really exciting outlet where all of that can go," she says. "She feels everything so deeply and is usually quite plain about her emotions and lets them be known."

Anyone who's watched the musical or film of My Fair Lady knows that Doolittle's character is loud, particularly in the beginning. Barrios-Torres says she's been grateful to have good coaches working alongside her during the show.

"This role is a monster," she says. "She's so difficult, and singing and screaming eight times a week is definitely something that has tested my stamina and my technique, but it's been something that I'm so grateful I've been able to keep up with."

The production also features a full-size orchestra accompanying the actors with the original 1956 arrangements, and the audience can expect to hear My Fair Lady's iconic songs including "Wouldn't it be Loverly?" and "The Rain in Spain."

"The music is just gorgeous," Barrios-Torres says. "You don't get to sing scores like this anymore, so we're so fortunate to get to hear and sing this every night."

Overall, the actress says the show is perfect for people who love the film and want to see Eliza's character showcased in a slightly new way.

"I think My Fair Lady is as relevant and universal as it ever was, especially with the idea of highlighting the agency of women," she says. "And without changing a single word of text, we are restoring Shaw's original intention for the story."

"It's a night of very glittery and rugged nostalgia."

My Fair Lady • Tue, April 2-Fri, April 5 at 7:30 pm; Sat, April 6 at 2 and 8 pm; Sun, April 7 at 1 and 7 pm • $52-$100 • First Interstate Center for the Arts • 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. • broadwayspokane.com

The original print version of this article was headlined "An Unlikely Match"

Tags

Spokane artist Madeline McNeill's latest story-driven performance explores how the body shapes the mind

By Summer Sandstrom

Spokane artist Madeline McNeill's latest story-driven performance explores how the body shapes the mind

SIX uses pop songs, sparkly outfits and girl power toreframe the lives of Henry VIII's six ill-fated queens

By Chey Scott

SIX uses pop songs, sparkly outfits and girl power toreframe the lives of Henry VIII's six ill-fated queens

Like the character in Roald Dahl's Matilda, supporters of Lake City Playhouse are fighting for what they believe in

By E.J. Iannelli

Like the character in Roald Dahl's Matilda, supporters of Lake City Playhouse are fighting for what they believe in

FALL ARTS: Theater Events

FALL ARTS: Theater Events
More »

It's hard to be excited about the Mariners when their ownership clearly doesn't care about winning

By Seth Sommerfeld

It's hard to be excited about the Mariners when their ownership clearly doesn't care about winning

Terrain’s annual gallery fundraiser boosts art accessibility for all by offering 80+ pieces for $200 each

By Lucy Klebeck

Terrain’s annual gallery fundraiser boosts art accessibility for all by offering 80+ pieces for $200 each

Alegría Dance is celebrating its first year with a gala showcasing styles and dancers from near and far

By Summer Sandstrom

Alegr&iacute;a Dance is celebrating its first year with a gala showcasing styles and dancers from near and far

One culture writer's take on the potential TikTok ban, and why that's not good

By Summer Sandstrom

One culture writer's take on the potential TikTok ban, and why that's not good
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Reinaldo Gil Zambrano: Pulling Roots

Reinaldo Gil Zambrano: Pulling Roots @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through April 20

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Summer Sandstrom

Summer Sandstrom is a staff writer for the Inlander's Arts & Culture and News sections who has written about 176-year-old sourdough starter, tracking insects on Gonzaga’s campus, and her love of betta fish, among other things. She joined the staff in 2023 after completing a bachelor’s degree in journalism from...

Digital Edition

  • March 28- 3, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation